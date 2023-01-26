Pacific Gas and Electric wants to increase combined gas and electric charges for its average residential customers by 16% starting this fall — retroactive to Jan. 1 — with steep climbs over the next three years.
PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said the request is part of a routine filing the utility makes with the California Public Utilities Commission every four years. But just because PG&E is asking for the rate hike doesn't mean the CPUC will grant any or all of the proposed increase.
In the past two decades, the utility has seen about half of its requests approved by the agency. Last February, the CPUC authorized a 9% jump — separate from PG&E's plan for 2023.
The most recent proposal, listed by the CPUC in December, shows that some commercial customers and buildings served by community-choice plans like CleanPowerSF may be subject to higher rates — 26% starting in 2023 and capping out at 36% in 2026.
However, those numbers only reflect the charges associated with transmission, according to alternative energy provider Direct Energy Business, which serves small- and large-scale commercial clients in San Francisco like hotels and office buildings.
Patricia Hammond, a spokesperson for Direct Energy Business, explained that because PG&E only provides "non-generation" services to direct-access customers — a grid to transmit electricity, not the power itself — increases for in- and out-of-network customers should be the same.
Since the December proposals, the adjustments have been updated. According to data provided to the Examiner by PG&E, direct-access customers would see charges go up only about four points more than regular customers, at 20% and 16% respectively.
PG&E first brought the proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission in June 2021. The government agency says it plans to make its decision by the third quarter of 2023 this the fall. Increases for average customers would be calculated based on rates in January 2022 — about $35.40.
"Providing safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers and hometowns is our most important responsibility. We know that any proposed increase to our customers' rates and bills can be challenging," PG&E's Sarkissian told The Examiner. "We will continue to support our customers with a variety of rate plan options, energy savings programs and tools, and financial assistance programs for eligible customers."
The cost of gas and power is up across the board in the Bay Area, but the proposed increases reflect more than just inflation, according to PG&E.
The power company partially attributed the upcoming hikes to safety upgrades, maintenance and the rising cost of supplies, like poles, wires and IT systems. However, the expenditures also follow years of financial woes and misconduct, which has left the utility subject to unprecedented state penalties and construction costs.
San Francisco has long had a contentious relationship with PG&E.
S.F.'s Public Utilities Commission, which provides clean-power electricity to municipal buildings in San Francisco, has been pushing to cut the cord with PG&E. In 2019, it offered to purchase the company's power delivery infrastructure in The City for $2.5 billion. PG&E declined — indicating that the grid is "not for sale".
On Jan. 20, after deliberating about the company's poor response to wildfires and lack of government oversight, city officials agreed to begin exploring other options.
During a hearing, Marie Rose Taruc, coordinator at PG&E divestment group Reclaim our Power, said that transitioning to smaller or municipal power agencies is essential to protecting consumers.
"San Francisco has run into so many problems with PG&E, including delaying affordable housing projects, delaying schools and health services. The City is interested in better services than what PG&E can provide."
The Examiner is waiting for comment from the CPUC.
