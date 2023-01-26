#19. Electrocution, radiation, extreme temperatures, and pressure

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company partially attributed the upcoming hikes to the rising cost of supplies, like poles, wires and IT systems.

Pacific Gas and Electric wants to increase combined gas and electric charges for its average residential customers by 16% starting this fall — retroactive to Jan. 1 — with steep climbs over the next three years.

PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said the request is part of a routine filing the utility makes with the California Public Utilities Commission every four years. But just because PG&E is asking for the rate hike doesn't mean the CPUC will grant any or all of the proposed increase.

