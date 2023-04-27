PG&E truck and workers in San Francisco

PG&E responders work to repair power lines at Sacramento and Sansome streets in San Francisco.

 Greg Wong/The Examiner

It may be several more days before hundreds of San Franciscans can flick their lights on again.

By Thursday morning, PG&E had restored electricity to most of the nearly 10,000 San Francisco customers whose power was knocked out the night before.

