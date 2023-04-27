It may be several more days before hundreds of San Franciscans can flick their lights on again.
By Thursday morning, PG&E had restored electricity to most of the nearly 10,000 San Francisco customers whose power was knocked out the night before.
However, 495 residents are still without power and, “due to extensive damage to underground equipment in the area,” the utility doesn’t expect those residents to have electricity again until 10 a.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson said in a release Thursday afternoon.
According to PG&E’s outage map, most of the remaining impacted customers are located across several blocks of the Financial District along Jackson, Battery and Washington streets stretching towards the Embarcadero.
The next biggest swath of powerless residents are in Laurel Heights, as well as a pocket of Fisherman’s Wharf.
The blackouts forced several downtown San Francisco restaurants and businesses to close on Thursday, including multiple major parking garages.
The outages began on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. when "underground equipment damage had occurred" near Clay and Montgomery streets, the utility said. The exact cause of the outages remains under investigation.
Around the same time the outages were first reported, the San Francisco Fire Department said that a vault caught on fire at 640 Clay St — which is in the area where the utility's damaged equipment was located. Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter told The Examiner the fire was due to a “non-intentional source,” but didn’t provide further details.
Digital Producer
@gregoryhwong
Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner.
