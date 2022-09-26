Supervisor Aaron Peskin issued an apology to the transgender and LGBTQ communities Sunday, apparently for comments he made in The Examiner last week.
In explaining his recently-announced endorsement of Supervisor Matt Dorsey over challenger Honey Mahogany, Peskin said that the “people who I think are real people and who are human and aren’t the stereotype of a political climber are people who are interesting to me, and people who I think are worthy of support.”
If victorious, Mahogany would be the first openly transgender person elected supervisor in San Francisco.
“I would like to sincerely apologize to the trans and LGBTQ communities for the harm caused by my inelegant comments in support of my longtime friend and colleague Matt Dorsey,” Peskin wrote in an apology posted to his Twitter account on Sunday, which did not explicitly reference The Examiner article. “While it was very much not my intent, I could see how those words could cause harm.”
Peskin described himself as an ally to trans people and the broader LGTBQ community.
“I acknowledge my poor choice of words and have been in touch with community members, including Honey Mahogany, to ensure that my intentions are made clear and to prevent further harm,” Peskin wrote.
Dorsey, who is gay, was appointed to represent District 6 in June after former Supervisor Matt Haney won election to the State Assembly.
Mahogany told The Examiner on Monday that Peskin's comments were "not a big deal" to her, but that she was glad Peskin apologized.
"Ultimately I've actually dealt with far worse things — being on RuPaul's Drag Race, for example," Mahogany said. "The queens on there can be absolutely vicious. Aaron Peskin has nothing on them."
She added that in its reaction to the comments, "the community spoke for itself."
"We do have to hold ourselves accountable to the moment we are in," Mahogany said.
Peskin did not return a request for comment on Monday.
Peskin, a progressive, raised eyebrows with his endorsement of Dorsey, a political moderate who served as a longtime assistant to former City Attorney Dennis Herrera and most recently worked as the top spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department.
