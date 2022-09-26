Aaron Peskin

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, seen at a press conference in March 2020, has apologized for comments he made to The Examiner in an endorsement of colleague Matt Dorsey.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Supervisor Aaron Peskin issued an apology to the transgender and LGBTQ communities Sunday, apparently for comments he made in The Examiner last week.

In explaining his recently-announced endorsement of Supervisor Matt Dorsey over challenger Honey Mahogany, Peskin said that the “people who I think are real people and who are human and aren’t the stereotype of a political climber are people who are interesting to me, and people who I think are worthy of support.”

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com