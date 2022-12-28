San Francisco’s sinking sidewalks: Is climate change to blame?

San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28.

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

One person is dead after an early morning hit-and-run collision near the area of Bay and Stockton streets. 

