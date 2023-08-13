There’s always an additional layer of planning a woman has to consider at every festival or significant event: where are the bathrooms, and when is the ideal time to go?
The Outside Lands music festival is no exception. But amidst the porta potties ringing Golden Gate Park, there are also some bathrooms that do the unthinkable in this situation – flush.
This year marked the debut of a new ticket tier, general admission plus, which cost $634 as opposed to $409 for general admission when tickets first became available. The new tier doesn’t offer much except free soft drinks, a different entrance, and access to a certain lounge. And, of course, flushable bathrooms.
At a festival already transformed in recent years from its homegrown roots, this is just the latest change that seems to further commercialize the event, and those who’ve looked forward to this all year aren’t exactly pleased about the bathroom situation.
“I was just in there, and it was traumatic,” said Aliya Flores, while exiting one of the many portapotties that ring the Polo Field, remarking that it was just the first day, and who knows what it’ll look like as the weekend goes on. “It was very dirty.”
Some festival goers were surprised to learn that the new festival tier included better bathrooms, although they did notice the addition of general admission plus this year.
“I think that I probably saw that there was an extra price and to me, it wasn’t worth it,” said Bonnie Hallman, who has been to the festival six times.
As a seasoned Outside Lands attendee, she knows the bathroom situation quite well, although she’s never tried the flushable bathrooms.
“It gets worse as it goes,” she said. “And I always bring my own toilet paper.”
But she’s not interested in springing for the better option if it means paying more.
“I’d rather be uncomfortable than spend more of my hard-earned money for a good potty experience,” she said.
However, some thought that having a flushable bathroom was worth the extra expense.
Ex // Top Stories
Officials hope the store is a catalyst for The City's downtown revival
In today's Tech&AI: Ripple and crypto declared victory over the SEC after a federal judge issued a ruling that partially affirmed their view of cryptocurrencies. L…
The 90-year-old Senator has since returned home.
“When we first got here, the water didn’t work at the sinks,” said Jack Hauser with two of his friends, Harsha Lakshmankumar and David Jimenez, while waiting in line for his turn at a porta potty.
Hauser, who is going all three days, wasn’t interested in the other bathrooms, but Jimenez and Lakshmankumar, who were only attending Friday, thought it sounded appealing.
“Honestly, that kind of sounds worth it to me,” said Jimenez.
For Ian Isaacs, who had experienced the better bathrooms while attending the festival in years past, the overall cleanliness was a major bonus, as well as not having to wait in line as often to relieve himself.
“But I can’t complain as a guy; I’ve had plenty of friends who just whip it out and pee on the other side of the bathroom,” he said. “We’ve had to wait 15 minutes for girls.”
“To be fair, I don’t really know how to solve it per se unless you just get more,” he said.
But for some, at an event that consumes much of San Francisco for three days every summer, trying to find a clean and palatable bathroom becomes almost a sport; the new tier just felt unfair.
“We have to pay to get better bathrooms?” asked Alessandra Rios, a first-time festival goer. “That’s gross.”
While there is one flushable bathroom available to the general admission crowd, tucked away to the point where it’s almost hidden by the Sutro Stage, it’s unclear if they’re any different from the general admission plus bathrooms.
But for most at Outside Lands this year, the porta potties and the camaraderie they inspire will just have to do.