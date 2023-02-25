San Francisco Fire Department Engine

San Francisco Fire Department units were called after 11 a.m. to the home located on Lombard Street, just north of Coit Tower.

 Mira Laing/Special to The Examiner

One person and two pets were rescued from a burning Telegraph Hill home on Saturday morning.

San Francisco Fire Department units were called after 11 a.m. to the two-story home located in the 300 block of Lombard Street, just north of Coit Tower, according to a department statement.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like