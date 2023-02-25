spotlight Saturday morning fire scorches Telegraph Hill home By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Feb 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email San Francisco Fire Department units were called after 11 a.m. to the home located on Lombard Street, just north of Coit Tower. Mira Laing/Special to The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person and two pets were rescued from a burning Telegraph Hill home on Saturday morning.San Francisco Fire Department units were called after 11 a.m. to the two-story home located in the 300 block of Lombard Street, just north of Coit Tower, according to a department statement.Ground crews managed to contain the blaze by 11:47 a.m., and full control was gained just before 11:50 a.m., according to the fire department.One adult victim was rescued from within the home and was taken to a hospital, though the fire department reported they "will be okay."One cat and one dog were also rescued from the home, and the SFFD reported the pets will also be okay.Fire investigators determined the fire was sparked by an oven on the first floor of the home. No further details were released. SF leaders to tour safe drug consumption sites in New York Supervisor Hillary Ronen hopes to glean insights and build a legal case to safely open and fund a supervised consumption site in San Francisco @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coit Tower Telegraph Hill Home House Fire Rescue Sffd San Francisco Department Firefighter Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Man found dead in parked car in San Francisco; investigation underway The victim was found in the 100 block of Hester Avenue, just across the 101 Freeway from Bay View Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene Free fix-it clinics at S.F. Public Library offer lessons in sustainability The free event repairs bicycles and clothing for patrons, while also imparting some knowledge along the way. Festival fund: San Francisco opens grant for local events The City announced a $6.8 million grant fund for neighborhood vibrancy and economic recovery on Wednesday One killed in Potrero Hill structure fire Initial reports indicated three people were trapped, but firefighters at the scene learned the three people were able to exit the building to safety. Page becomes City's 17th slow street It’s another victory for advocates of slow streets, which offer cyclists, pedestrians and everyone else a safer way to get around. Over 200 S.F. Burger King workers awarded $2.2M in wage thefts “I am happy that justice is being served," an employee said following the ruling Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Saturday morning fire scorches Telegraph Hill home Updated 1 hr ago San Francisco radio host reported missing Updated 21 hrs ago Who needs Carlos Correa? Some beers at Giants games will now cost $9 Updated 23 hrs ago SF leaders to tour safe drug consumption sites in New York Updated 1 hr ago Bag of cash stolen from security car in Union Square; investigation underway Updated 21 hrs ago Bay Area crypto crimefighter targets 'pig butchering' Updated 19 hrs ago Five under $20: what to do in San Francisco next week Updated Feb 24, 2023 Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion SF's new startup hotspot seen as the road to AI riches Latest e-Edition Sunday Real Estate, Feb. 26, 2023 Real Estate Sunday Real Estate, Feb. 26, 2023