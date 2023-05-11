Twice a year, one of San Francisco’s most iconic beaches hosts a slew of guests.
There are races, costume contests, and countless photo opportunities. But humans aren’t the star of the show here. It’s the four-legged furry variety that makes Corgi Con such a favorite event among locals in the Bay Area.
The biannual event will look a little different this year as, for the first time since its launch in 2014, the location won’t be Ocean Beach.
Instead, the corgis and their owners will be heading to the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on September 16, according to a post made Wednesday on the group’s Facebook page.
The change was made because of unspecified regulation changes at Ocean Beach, which would “alter the way Corgi Con was held in the past,” the post stated.
This isn’t the first time a regulation change has been referenced as an issue with the event.
Although in the past Corgi Con has taken place twice a year, in early summer and early fall, last year’s October event was canceled, due to “unforeseen regulation changes,” according to another Facebook post.
This came after the event was held in June 2022, returning from a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
While some participants were disappointed about the location change in the comments on Facebook, some viewed it as a positive, particularly as the terrain is more forgiving for seniors and older dogs than sand is.
For others, the change is less than ideal.
“I liked how close Ocean Beach was to me,” said Sydney, an East Bay corgi owner. “Ocean Beach was such a good spot for corgis to run around.”
While she’d only been to her first one last summer after she’d just adopted her pup, she became a huge fan of the event for its opportunity to better connected with the corgi community.
“I wanted her to socialize with other corgis in the Bay Area,” she said.
Meeting other dog owners was also helpful to learn more about how to better take care of the quirky breed.
While she didn’t have time to dress up her dog last year, she enjoyed seeing the other creative costumes – corgis dressed as bread loaves, lions, tigers, princesses, and many others.
The move isn’t great, but it hasn’t deterred Sydney entirely. This year, she’s planning on leaning into the trend and dressing her corgi up as Wonder Bread.
The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy and San Francisco Corgi Con founder Cynthia Lee did not respond to the San Francisco Examiner’s request for comment at the time of publication.