The bi-annual dog fest has held at Ocean Beach in San Francisco since 2014.

 CorgiCon

Twice a year, one of San Francisco’s most iconic beaches hosts a slew of guests. 

There are races, costume contests, and countless photo opportunities. But humans aren’t the star of the show here. It’s the four-legged furry variety that makes Corgi Con such a favorite event among locals in the Bay Area.

