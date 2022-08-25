Former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, capping a criminal corruption scandal with consequences that continue to ripple through the halls of city government.
In his nearly 10-year tenure at the helm of the Department of Public Works, Nuru accepted a multitude of bribes and kickbacks from contractors and companies who do business with the City.
Nuru pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge in January, but his sentencing was delayed until Thursday.
Federal prosecutors outlined a wide-ranging pattern that netted charges against more than 10 people in city government or who did business with it. Those ensnared included waste collection company Recology, which provided Nuru with meals and even delivered soil to his Colusa County ranch.
In preparation for the sentencing, Nuru’s attorneys had asked for a three-year sentence. They argued that some of the key figures in the scandal were “his good friends, akin to family,” who were close to Nuru and former Mayor Ed Lee. Nuru had interpreted their payments as “gestures of friendship,” they argued.
But federal prosecutors sought nine years in prison for Nuru, who they characterized as a “quintessential grifter.”
Nuru admitted, for example, to accepting envelopes full of as much as $5,000 in cash, on multiple occasions, from contractor Walter Wong. In exchange, Nuru used his authority to steer valuable city contracts in Wong’s direction.
Other gifts Nuru accepted included a Rolex watch worth nearly $37,000 Bay Area businesswoman Florence Kong.
Recology dumped $150,000 annually, for five years, into a nonprofit that ostensibly led an anti-littering campaign, but that Nuru used as a slush fund.
In exchange for their friendly treatment of Nuru, “Recology wanted Nuru to approve their periodic requests for highly lucrative rate increases, worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the company,” prosecutors wrote.
“A substantial sentence would send a message to other public officials that using their office for their own personal benefit will result in significant jail time,” prosecutors wrote.
