A screenshot of Mohammed Nuru arriving for his sentencing hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Former San Francisco Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, capping a criminal corruption scandal with consequences that continue to ripple through the halls of city government.

In his nearly 10-year tenure at the helm of the Department of Public Works, Nuru accepted a multitude of bribes and kickbacks from contractors and companies who do business with the City.

