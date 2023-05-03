24417661_web1_210307-SFE-Recology_1

John Francis Porter and others paid bribes that influence Mohammed Nuru, shown in this photo, the former director of the Department of Public Works, to make decisions that would benefit Recology. 

 Mira Laing / Special to The Examiner

A former Recology vice president has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

John Francis Porter, 39, admitted that he worked with another former Recology executive and others to pay bribes to influence Mohammed Nuru, the former director of the San Francisco Department of Public Works.

