A former Recology vice president has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Wednesday.
John Francis Porter, 39, admitted that he worked with another former Recology executive and others to pay bribes to influence Mohammed Nuru, the former director of the San Francisco Department of Public Works.
According to prosecutors, these bribes were made to "influence Nuru to take official action and exercise influence in Recology's favor, including making official decisions in his role at DPW that would benefit Recology's business."
Nuru was the primary focus of a federal investigation into public corruption at City Hall. The FBI found that he accepted multiple bribes and kickbacks in exchange for giving favorable treatment on city contracts. Last January, Nuru pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to seven years in federal prison this past August.
Porter's bribes to Nuru included $55,000 in payments for holiday parties, which the latter hosted for friends, political supporters and some Public Works employees from October 2017 through January 2020.
The money disguised as "holiday donations" to the Lefty O'Doul's Foundation for Kids, a non-profit meant to provide access to baseball and baseball equipment for underprivileged children.
As part of his plea agreement, Porter admitted that he "knew the funds were not being used for that purpose, but instead were made at the request of Nuru and used for his holiday parties," according to the release by the U.S. Attorney's office.
Porter will be sentenced in September and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of $250,000. Last November, he was charged by a federal grand jury on additional counts related to bribery and fraud.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said, "If Porter complies with the plea agreement, the additional counts will be dismissed at sentencing."