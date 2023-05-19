In his own words, Cal Calamia has been running his whole life.
The athlete was overseeing a running club at Gateway High School in Japantown when he finally decided to register for San Francisco’s iconic Bay to Breakers race in 2020.
But his excitement was dampened by the pandemic, which shuttered the 112-year-old race until last year. Getting ready for the event, he was pleased to find that he could register as a nonbinary participant.
Calamia, 26, is transmasculine and identifies as nonbinary. He goes by both he/they pronouns, but for the consistency of this story, he/him/his pronouns will be used.
His decision to enter the race came after spending some time away from running. As he grappled with his gender identity, it was a struggle trying to approach racing “without a category to run in,” he said. Having a category in Bay to Breakers’ made a huge difference.
“I was super excited about that, because I must have previously been registered as female, which is super weird and wouldn't have felt really good to begin with,” he said.
But he quickly noticed something else was off.
“As I was kind of looking at the details for the race, I realized that the registration option was available, but they weren't acknowledging the category in any other parts of the website,” he said. “So basically, they were going to give, overall in the age group, awards to the men's and women's competitors, but not to anyone in the nonbinary categories.”
This didn’t sit right with Calamia, whose actions then quickly set the wheels in motion for the historic race to change this policy, and helped usher in a more inclusive event that better embodies the culture of San Francisco.
Race organizers promise to make this year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, as inclusive as ever.
Since last year, the race has changed ownership from Capstone Event Group, whose Chairman, John Kane, donated money to controversial conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and former President Donald Trump.
This discovery became public right around last year’s race, and by October, Motiv Sports – in partnership with Silverback – took over, ushering in a different way of doing things.
But that change would happen months after Calamia objected to the exclusion of nonbinary award winners in last year's race.
“I reached out to them a few times. And when I finally heard back, it was really close to the race day. And they told me that they couldn't do anything about it, but they'd look into it for the future,” he said.
This baffled the runner. It didn’t seem that difficult to make the change. So, he took the problem to his community. Through grassroots efforts on social media and through emails to the organizers, the policy was changed — at the last minute, but a victory nonetheless.
“Some of the negative press influenced them to reverse their decision,” he said, adding that he only found out that the change had been made a day or two before the race, and not even from the organizers, but from another news source.
But this didn’t hamper Calamia’s spirits. And it wasn’t the only victory that day. Calamia went on to win the very category he’d fought for.
“I felt super embodied in that moment, because it felt like I was doing something as myself,” he said.
He wasn’t even sure at first if he’d won, because it’s harder to tell where you’re at in the nonbinary category.
“Unlike the men's and women's categories, you're kind of mixed in with the rest of the race,” he said. “You also can't identify someone just by looking at them whether or not they would be in the category.”
After crossing the finish line, he walked up to the awards table and was handed a plastic, sort of “placeholder” medal as they didn’t have the real ones in yet. He only got his actual medal in the mail a few months later. And that was it. There was no ceremony, a holdover from the pandemic.
“There was never really any closure,” he said. “And there was never any follow-up.”
That is, until this year. Preparing for Sunday’s race, Calamia felt that the event was being handled with more care and transparency than before — a deliberate choice on behalf of the new leadership.
“We, as the new owners and event producers have made the decision that nonbinary orgs will be included across all categories,” said Kyle Myers, the event director and managing partner of Bay to Breakers.
“It’s something that’s a long time coming,” he said. “I’m glad it happened last year – I don’t like the way it transpired – but it’s something that not only this event but other events are following suit.”
For Calamia, just having a more open line of communication with the race organizers has made all the difference this year.
“They've just been super supportive,” he said.
“The goal is really just to point out the fact that all are welcome, all are included, everyone is counted for,” said Myers. “We as an event are truly committed to making that as apparent as possible.”
These changes are even more significant as groups of different identities across the country have been increasingly targeted recently by discriminatory legislation, particularly the trans community.
This year alone, 71 anti-trans bills have been passed out of more than 500 proposed, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. Last year, 26 bills were passed out of 174.
This week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed half a dozen new anti-LGBTQ bills, including a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth and adults.
People can be even harsher on trans athletes. According to a 2022 Pew Research Poll, while the majority of Americans want more legislation to protect trans people, six in 10 Americans are in favor of requiring transgender athletes to compete in categories with their assigned birth gender.
For San Francisco, Bay to Breakers represents not only The City’s history and community but also an opportunity to showcase unity in the face of these challenges.
This is the case for this year’s chosen race starter, Suzanne Ford, the executive director of San Francisco Pride and a transgender woman.
Before her transition 12 years ago, Ford was an avid runner and competed in several marathons, including the Boston Marathon. It was a long journey and a lot of work to qualify for Boston for the first time in 2015, but it was quite an achievement for Ford. It was a milestone in her transition, too. Right after she finished that race, she went back up to her hotel room and her wife administered her first hormone patch.
A year later, she ran the Boston Marathon again, this time as a woman. A few weeks after that second race, she had gender-affirming surgery.
Now, at 58, Ford admits she’s not as avid a runner as she used to be. But when Myers approached her around a month ago about being this year’s starter at Bay to Breakers, it seemed like too good an opportunity to pass up – and it presented a chance to get back in the saddle.
“It’d be the first time I've ever been out at a race like this where I wasn't running,” said Ford. “So I think it's probably going to spur something.”
“One of the reasons I said yes is because I'd like to come back. I'd like to make a comeback,” she said.
Ford isn’t too clear about what the responsibilities are of a starter yet, except when to show up and perhaps say a few words. “I think I can pull it off,” she said. She hasn’t planned a costume yet. People will have to show up and find out.
The change in this year’s race as opposed to last year represents an evolution in the way the nonbinary and trans community relates to the rest of The City, according to Ford.
“I think trans people, we have to be open to that education needs to happen, and we need to meet people where they are,” she said. “I think it is a signal that they want to be all-inclusive at the Bay to Breakers. I think it's a good development, and I welcome that.”
On a larger level, this year’s race provides an opportunity to expand what people know about the nonbinary and trans communities, not just in The City, but overall.
“Obviously we have issues here in San Francisco, a black trans man was killed two weeks ago,” said Ford, referring to the shooting of Banko Brown. “But, you know, we have to say that you're in San Francisco – that our goal is for people to be who they are and to love who they love.”
“That’s why it's so important to stand up to these boys and say, ‘Yes, we're here, we've always been here and we're not going anywhere. And we're not going to shirk and not show up for public events. In fact, we are going to show up when we're invited and be the face of events.’”
Being the face of an event like this means a lot to Ford. “It's really cool to get to do something like this,” she said. “I wouldn't have dreamed in a million years that I would do that as a trans person, as a visible trans person.”
The race is just as meaningful to Calamia. To him, it’s heartening that out of his 50-person nonbinary running club, 20 are going to be at Bay to Breakers with him on Sunday, including 19 for the first time. Last year he rocked a pair of blue shorts with flying pigs on them and nothing else. This year he’ll be wearing matching purple tanks with his running club.
He isn’t sure if he’ll win again this year. Obviously, winning would be great, but he’s focused on the bigger picture.
“My ultimate objective is getting more visibility for trans and nonbinary athletes,” he said. “And that means that if there are more people that are showing up and competing, then I'm happy about that.”
As of Thursday evening, 96 nonbinary participants had registered for Sunday’s race. Last year, there were 78.
In total, 17,000 people have registered to run the race this year, while last year there were 12,500.