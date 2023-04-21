28377012_web1_fentanyl_1

The partnership "will not seek to criminalize those struggling with substance use," but will instead focus its efforts on those supplying and trafficking opioids, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday a public safety partnership including the California Highway Patrol, California National Guard and other organizations intended to disrupt fentanyl trafficking in San Francisco.

The partnership  which will include the CHP, National Guard, San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office – will focus on assisting the city dismantle fentanyl trafficking and disrupting the supply of the opioid in the city by "holding the operators of large-scale drug trafficking operations accountable," according to a statement from the governor's office.

