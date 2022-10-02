Flowers are left with pictures of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee during a rally attended by hundreds of people on Jan. 30, 2022, in San Francisco. A street in San Francisco will be renamed Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in honor of the 84-year-old Thai grandfather killed in a brutal attack that galvanized Asian Americans reeling from a surge in assaults during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Janie Har, File)
Last year, San Franciscan’s were shaken by a hate crime that resulted in the death of 84 year old man, Vicha Ratanapakdee, who moved to The City from Thailand. This weekend, the beloved grandfather’s legacy was immortalized in his Anza Vista neighborhood.
Sonora Lane, in the Richmond District, was officially renamed Vicha Ratanapakdee Way.
At the time of Supervisor Catherine Stefani’s resolution to rename the street, Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based coalition, has recorded nearly 7,000 hate incidents since early 2020. District Attorney at the time, Chesa Boudin, did not prosecute the attack as a hate crime, claiming there was not enough evidence that the crime was racially motivated.
“This was a horrific, senseless attack, and I send my deepest condolences to the Ratanapakdee family for this unthinkable pain,” said Boudin in a press release at the time. “My heart goes out to the entire AAPI community for the harm and fear this tragedy has inflicted.”
Ratanapakdee was well known in his community for the hour-long walks he would take in the morning. Since his death, his daughter Monthanus Ratanapakdee, has been an outspoken advocate of AAPI victims.
“It is important to our family that we honor the memory of our beloved father. He has become a national symbol in the stop AAPI hate movement. The street name change to Vicha Ratanapakdee Way will remind future generations that violence against our AAPI elders has no place in our society,” said Monthanus Ratanapakdee in a press release announcing the resolution to rename the street.
In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom approved two bills intended to stymie the state’s continued crimes.
SB-1161 will require transit operators across the state, including BART, to collect data on harassment of riders from vulnerable communities. According to data from June 2022, of the 4,300 hate crimes in the state reported to Stop AAPI Hate, more than half occurred on public transit.
AB-2448 dictates that large businesses must train employees to respond properly to incidents of discrimination and harassment against customers, including filing a report with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.