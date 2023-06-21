The opening of the Scarlet Fox wine bar in San Francisco’s North of the Panhandle neighborhood was a labor of love for owners Kate Maeder and Kaela Miller.
Miller, a sommelier, has long wanted to open her own wine business. Her wife, Maeder — whose background is in politics and supporting women and LGBTQ candidates — said Miller’s “dream and her passion is wine and connecting with people over wine.”
Their passion for wine led them to the launch of the wine bar at 1690 Hayes St., which had its soft opening earlier this month.
“It’s so incredibly awesome right now for us to have a space that we hope everybody feels safe, and inclusive and it’s welcoming to all,” Maeder said. “The Scarlet Fox is the intersection of wine and community.”
The soft launch involved opening the wine bar’s doors and putting up a sign that they were in business. But the Scarlet Fox has been well-received by the community.
“The neighbors showed up,” Maeder said. “It’s been pretty fun and pretty exciting.
The couple lives in the neighborhood. When they noticed that the space, formerly a laundromat, had become available, they jumped on the chance to turn it into a wine bar.
“When we signed the lease last fall, it was a blank canvas,” Mader said.
She credits a few key people in the city permitting office — and Proposition H — with making the transition easier on them.
“I think that we are an example of one of the success stories about what the city is trying to do to streamline small businesses,” Maeder said.
Proposition H is an initiative adopted in 2020 to make the process of changing use for small businesses smoother.
While Maeder said there are some horror stories she has heard of people going through years of waiting in their approval processes, their work only took about eight months from when they signed the lease to when they opened their doors.
After going through and bringing the space up to code, the layout and design were primarily spearheaded by Miller, but it was a collaboration between the both of them, Maeder said.
“We like to say it’s an extension of our living room,” she said. “Where it’s just a really cool and welcoming atmosphere with wines that are approachable to anyone’s palate, or expertise, or people who have no knowledge at all.”
Ex // Top Stories
Six people were injured during a violent car chase down the Embarcadero
San Francisco played a seminal role in the lives of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. This week, a new opera about the couple debuts
After three years, The City's LGBTQ youth get their prom back
Miller has been in the wine industry for years. Before opening Scarlet Fox, she was the wine director for San Francisco establishment Anomaly and the sommelier at Verjus and The Battery, among others.
The wines on offer at Scarlet Fox are from all over the world, with one half of the space the actual bar and the other half a shop where people can pick out bottles to take home at a discounted price.
“What we’re really trying to do is have an eclectic offering that just shows wine that we really like drinking,” Maeder said. “We’re telling everybody that we’re not serving any things that we wouldn’t drink at home or with friends.”
But because their business is women- and LGBTQ-owned, they are highlighting those winemakers as well.
“We have the little women’s symbol on the bottle just to signify that it’s either a female winemaker or it’s women-owned,” Maeder said.
The space will also be used to promote LGBTQ women who are political candidates as well, most recently hosting an event for Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
Maeder hopes to continue hosting these types of events in the future as part of her ongoing goals in politics, which she’s worked in since 2009.
She’s also the co-chair for the Victory Fund’s Campaign Board, a national organization dedicated to getting more LGBTQ people elected to office, and is the founder of Women Get It Done, a nonprofit organization that works to create safe spaces for people to connect and build community.
In the meantime, the Scarlet Fox — named for Miller’s spirit animal, the winter fox, and red wine’s signature color — will have its official launch Thursday evening with a happy hour.
The couple will be pouring discounted glasses of magnum rosé from 4:30 to 7 p.m., intending to continue pouring throughout the rest of the evening.
They wanted to have their big opening this week to coincide with Pride and other events happening throughout the city.
“It was just like an opportunity for us to spread the word to our friends in the industry, as well as in politics,” she said. “Here in the city as a moment for everybody to get together.”
The wine bar will be open throughout the rest of the weekend with more happy hours, and Maeder hopes that people will pop in and out on their way to an awards ceremony, a party, or the parade itself.
“It’s going to be a really great convening space for people to come share ideas and order a bottle of wine and try to make the world a better place,” she said.