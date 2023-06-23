San Francisco Mayor London Breed's Office of Housing and Community Development (MOCHD) will begin working with development teams attached to each project site to conduct in-depth community outreach and support applications for future sources of funding.
Six people were injured during a violent car chase down the Embarcadero
If the projects secure funding promptly, construction could being as early as 2026, with homes being available to new residents by 2028.
"These investments advance MOHCD's commitment to grow the pipeline of affordable housing in San Francisco," MOCHD Director Eric Shaw said in a release.
Despite the announcement, recently published federal data indicated San Francisco is permitting an infinitesimal amount of new homes. The San Francisco offices of the Controller and Economic Analysis outlined in its monthly report in June that The City approved an average of eight permits for newly constructed units in February, March and April, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data, with just three permits being granted in February.
"We have a lot more work to do to remove barriers to getting housing built faster and advancing more affordable housing, but this is a great step and I want to thank the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development for their work to advance projects like these," Breed said.
Amid the housing crisis, downtown San Francisco has struggled to recover from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some business and political leaders have suggested rather imaginative makeovers for the beleaguered district, including converting empty office buildings to affordable housing or tearing down the Westfield Mall to create a soccer stadium.