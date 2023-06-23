#2. Construction

 Canva

San Francisco has just acquired five project sites that will pave the way for hundreds of new affordable home for city residents.

The sites — which span the Sunset, Protrero Hill, Alamo Square, Bernal Heights and Forest Hill neighborhoods — will include more than 550 units as part of The City's state-mandated plan to build 82,000 new homes in the next decade.

