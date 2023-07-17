The Clement Street Farmers Market is popular among residents in the Richmond. Legislation introduced by District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio and Assemblymember Matt Haney seeks to make it easier for similar events to occur regularly in the evenings.
San Francisco's night life just might become a little more animated thanks to a new state bill proposed by City officials.
District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio and Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) on Monday introduced AB 441, which intends to make it easier for cities across California to open new night markets and farmers markets by creating a specific, year-long permit allowing the evening bazaars to operate.
The California Department of Public Health does not presently have specific permitting for regularly occurring night markets and similar events, and Haney said current process are long, expensive and only permit markets to operate for limited periods of time – all unnecessary obstacles for commerce which AB 441 seeks to overcome.
"Part of bringing culture and business back into our downtown means removing barriers and cutting through unnecessary bureaucracy," Haney said. "Hopefully this legislation will inspire other communities across California to explore opening up their own night markets."
Engardio and Haney made their announcement at the future site of the Sunset Night Market, which the district supervisor unveiled last month. The market – which Engardio said was inspired by a trip to visit his husband's family in Taiwan – will bring food stalls, entertainment, games and other attractions to a stretch of Irving Street from 20th to 23rd Avenues on a pilot night on Sept. 15.
While visiting my husband’s family in Taiwan, we ate our way through Taipei’s famous night markets. Now we’re bringing a Sunset Night Market to San Francisco!
The pilot is Sept. 15 on Irving between 20th and 24th Ave. Expect lots of food, entertainment, arts & crafts 5p to 10p.… pic.twitter.com/FxQSy779yb
As part of a $4 million grant program, The City wants to bring businesses to low- or moderate-income areas, and those with lagging sales tax recovery
Engardio's goal is to establish the Sunset Night Market as a "perhaps monthly" event in 2024, one that will support local businesses in the area by drawing in foot traffic and that will serve as "blueprint for innovations" that The City can take note of in a time when many sectors are struggling to recover from the damages and difficulties that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we address the serious issues facing San Francisco, a night market reminds us why our city is worth fighting for by creating more joy," Engardio said. "It also brings people together, makes streets safer, and helps small businesses — everything we need to create our best San Francisco."
Celebrity Chef Martin Yan, who will be at the first Sunset Night Market offering cooking demonstrations and signing cookbooks, said evening marketplaces around the world, from Venice to Seoul, bring thriving business to their communities.
The chef – who said he'll be demonstrating how to bone a chicken in 18 seconds at the Sunset market's inaugural night – also noted night markets have the added benefit of being impervious to San Francisco's chilly nights.
"Even in a windy, foggy evening... have a bowl of wonton soup, or Taiwanese beef noodle soup, or pho," Yan said. "You'll warm up, you'll be dancing along the street on Irving."