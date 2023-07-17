26896395_web1_211011-SFE-CLEMENTST-photo_1

The Clement Street Farmers Market is popular among residents in the Richmond. Legislation introduced by District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio and Assemblymember Matt Haney seeks to make it easier for similar events to occur regularly in the evenings.

San Francisco's night life just might become a little more animated thanks to a new state bill proposed by City officials.

District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio and Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) on Monday introduced AB 441, which intends to make it easier for cities across California to open new night markets and farmers markets by creating a specific, year-long permit allowing the evening bazaars to operate.

