cliff house

The Cliff House restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The landmark restaurant and tourist attraction at the northern tip of Ocean Beach will be closing after more than 150 years in business.

 Kevin N. Hume, S.F. Examiner

The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned.

In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

