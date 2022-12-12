Dave Chappelle and Elon Musk

Loud boos, and some cheers, filled Chase Center when Dave Chappelle introduced Elon Mask onstage. 

 AP Photo/Staff

Billionaire Elon Musk is blaming his seemingly harsh reception at Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock's sold-out San Francisco comedy show on The City's "unhinged leftists."

Chappelle brought the Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO on stage to a smattering of cheers and chorus of boos during the comedian's double-billed show with Rock at Chase Center on Sunday night, according to video captured at the performance.

