Billionaire Elon Musk is blaming his seemingly harsh reception at Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock's sold-out San Francisco comedy show on The City's "unhinged leftists."
Chappelle brought the Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO on stage to a smattering of cheers and chorus of boos during the comedian's double-billed show with Rock at Chase Center on Sunday night, according to video captured at the performance.
Although attendees were required to place their phones and smartwatches in locked pouches, at least one member of the crowd recorded Musk's introduction, which can be seen in the embedded video below. It contains explicit language.
Chappelle, who has railed against "cancel culture" amid criticism of his jokes about Jews and transgender people in recent appearances and specials, then chided the audience members who sustained their boos for multiple minutes.
"There's something better that you can do. Booing is not the best thing you can do," Chappelle said from the stage. "… I am your ally. I wish everybody in this auditorium peace and the joy of feeling free. May the pursuit of happiness make you happy. Amen!"
Musk on Monday tweeted that "truth resonates" in response to his own tweet of a transphobic meme calling for the prosecution of Dr. Anthony Fauci over the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When a Twitter user said that "a crowd full of boos" does, too, Musk claimed that 90% of the audience cheered and that the boos were owed to him offending San Francisco's "unhinged leftists."
Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.
This is not the first time Musk has criticized San Francisco for what he perceives to be its radical left-wing politics.
Prior to his purchase of the platform, Musk falsely claimed earlier this year that Twitter's presence in The City gives the social network "a strong left bias." Internal Twitter research and a number of external studies have shown that's not the case, with the former finding that the platform's algorithm amplifies accounts of Republican politicians and conservative media outlets far more than their liberal counterparts.