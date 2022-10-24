Mayor London Breed announces an expansion of community ambassadors and civilian police department personnel to help improve public safety on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Some of the people behind her are Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Hillary Ronen, Rafael Mandelman, Jeffrey Tumlin, Director of Transportation, BART General Manager, Bob Powers and Police Chief Bill Scott at the Powell Street BART Station.
Mayor London Breed announces an expansion of community ambassadors and civilian police department personnel to help improve public safety on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
There may soon be more people wearing orange and neon uniforms than Patagonia vests in San Francisco.
Mayor London Breed announced a significant expansion of funding for community ambassadors on Monday, as well as a plan to add more unarmed civilian personnel to the San Francisco Police Department. These aides are not armed and respond to non-emergency situations, allowing police to focus on more pressing matters.
The funding, which will flood downtown with 150 additional community ambassadors — including the black-and-green clad Urban Alchemy ambassadors and orange-jacketed SF Welcome ambassadors — is aimed at making San Francisco more hospitable to tourists and safer for those who live here.
It also comes as downtown leaders struggle to entice workers back to the office, often citing the perception of the area’s cleanliness and safety as an impediment.
“People have always come here for opportunity,” said Breed, who was flanked by city leaders as she announced the additional ambassador funding on Monday. “So let’s make sure as people come here for opportunity, or they come here to work, or they come here to visit, that they have a great experience.”
The City currently funds more than 250 community ambassadors, who have become an increasing presence in neighborhoods like the Tenderloin that struggle with challenges like open drug use.
Breed’s effort will also fund the hiring of more SFPD Community Ambassadors, who are retired police officers, and additional BART Service Attendants.
Funding for the new ambassadors will be freed up through the bureaucratic equivalent of “moving some money around.”
Recruitment efforts are underway and the newest ambassadors are expected to begin working within the next six weeks, according to city officials.
The announcement comes amid a continued push by Breed to bolster The City’s public safety efforts, which have included a major expansion of the Police Department budget.
Breed and the Board of Supervisors debated the need for funding downtown recovery efforts, including community ambassadors, during budget negotiations earlier this year.