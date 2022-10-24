There may soon be more people wearing orange and neon uniforms than Patagonia vests in San Francisco.

Mayor London Breed announced a significant expansion of funding for community ambassadors on Monday, as well as a plan to add more unarmed civilian personnel to the San Francisco Police Department. These aides are not armed and respond to non-emergency situations, allowing police to focus on more pressing matters.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com