Stargazers and skeptics of San Francisco: The fog has cleared and the truth has peeked through. Here's your astrology adjacent recap of what the gossipy solar system has whispered about the zodiacs this week. Take it with a full gulp of salt.
♐ Sagittarius
Holding a grudge this week, Sag? Fantastic. Hold on tighter. Start plotting revenge. Construct an incredibly elaborate scheme, potentially involving hamsters, literal or figurative. They’re of course super creepy if you look at them really close. Gather 12 of them, then let inspiration strike. Let this mayhem consume your life. It's an otherwise slow week for you.
♑ Capricorn
Your tush is tingling, Capricorn. All the rain this weekend has your fish tail twitching to get outside. Your goat head is butting to break down walls at work this week! So lean in. Wear your swimsuit to the office and whenever you enter a meeting, knock on the door using your head for good luck. Trust me, the moon came to me in a dream and said specifically that this is going to be awesome for career advancement.
♒ Aquarius
You will contemplate buying both socks and stocks this week. It's a good time for one of those purchases and a very bad time for the other. I’ve already said too much.
♓ Pisces
Play Powerball. Use the lucky numbers on the back of the fortune that came with your takeout last week — the slip you kept because it mentioned creativity and you had JUST been talking to your therapist about how you were feeling out of touch with your inner artist. That psychic sense is so like you, Pieces. You may not win, but if you do the thrill will be electric — and some of the money goes to California public schools, so think of it as a charitable donation!
♈ Aries
Dig a very big hole. The biggest hole you can dig. Don’t have a shovel because you live in an apartment building? Use your hands. Preferably dig in a dog park — Mars mentioned that your competitive spirit will be stoked on by the dogs, who will naturally try to challenge you by digging their own hole. Think of it as communing with nature.
♉ Taurus
Find some lines to stand in this week, temperamental Taurus. The skill of patience will do you well this holiday season and you could use some practice. Don’t go wandering The City searching for a wait (that would be ridiculous). Any line will do. Grab a spot and when you get to the front, say you forgot something. Start at the back again. Do this for a few hours. If security tries to get involved at whatever establishment you’re standing in, explain that it's a project for self growth. They’ll understand.
♊ Gemini
Poor, sweet Gemini. You’ve gotten a bad rep in the world of astrology. “Two-faced” is the go-to refrain when it comes to you. Well enough of that! Construct a second head and wear it around all week. Don’t acknowledge it when people ask. Give them a taste of what things would really be like if you were walking around with two faces. Maybe even have the fake face laugh maniacally every few minutes, just to really drive the point home. Oh, and expect luck in love this Thursday — the stars say you’ll be getting stares every time you walk into a room.
♋ Cancer
Commercial crab season has been delayed again, cautious cancer. That’s great news for you! Take the week off. Put your feet up, call in sick, hop on the next cruise that comes through town and coast on the poop deck until it makes its way back to San Francisco. People want to protect those endangered whales or something? Phenomenal, that’s your cue to protect your peace, boo.
Your phone is feeling like a flamethrower this week, Leo. You’re on fire. YESSSS, like that Instagram story! Reply to that influencer! Livestream yourself grocery shopping for the perfect charcuterie board ingredients! Is social media spiraling? Maybe! Ride that tornado to the top!
♍ Virgo
Feeling cursed? Run 416 laps around City Hall. If you have a pair of Hokas, wear them. If you don’t have Hokas, what are you doing? Haven’t you heard everyone talking about Hokas? They are THE shoes right now. Apparently it’s like they’ve captured clouds and fed them only cotton candy their whole lives (like those pigs that only eat acorns), then shaped them into a shoe to coddle your feet until time eternal. I wouldn’t know though, I’ve never had a pair.
♎ Libra
Buy a baguette then throw it in the Ocean. Make a wish when you hear it kerplunk into the water. If you don’t hear a kerplunk, call your mother. She has news.
♏ Scorpio
Sometimes bathrooms at restaurants don’t have mirrors and when you walk in you’re like, man, is it like, really dark and claustrophobic in here or is it just me? Like, isn’t that one of the essential elements of a bathroom? Half the reason you went to the trouble of asking for the code was to make sure your hair wasn’t looking frizzy. Anyway, carry around a spoon in case you need to check your reflection. I would suggest a mirror, but you don’t want to break it by accident. This week is already going to be unlucky for you.