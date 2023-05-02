missing woman 5-2-23

Patricia Farrell, 69, was found in front of her home on Monday, and she was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

 San Francisco Police Department

Authorities announced on Tuesday that a 69-year-old at-risk woman who was reported missing in the Cayuga Terrace area has been found safe.

Patricia Farrell was last seen at her residence in the 400 block of Huron Avenue on Sunday at approximately 9:30 a.m, and the San Francisco Police Department sought the public's help to find her.

