spotlight Missing 69-year-old woman found safe in San Francisco By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer May 2, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Patricia Farrell, 69, was found in front of her home on Monday, and she was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. San Francisco Police Department Authorities announced on Tuesday that a 69-year-old at-risk woman who was reported missing in the Cayuga Terrace area has been found safe.Patricia Farrell was last seen at her residence in the 400 block of Huron Avenue on Sunday at approximately 9:30 a.m, and the San Francisco Police Department sought the public's help to find her. The SFPD announced on Tuesday afternoon the Farrell was found in front of her home on Monday, and she was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.San Francisco police reported "foul play is not suspected" in Farrell's disappearance, though no further details were released. @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Tags Missing Woman San Francisco Sfpd Found Safe Patricia Farrell Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner.