"We have worked so hard and feel so honored to be part of the small group of 15 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in California," Hilda and Jesse co-owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Compton told The Examiner in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
"We are grateful to our staff, the San Francisco restaurant industry and to our guests for making it possible to do what we love," the duo added. "The Michelin Guide describes what we do perfectly: whimsical and far beyond basic."
In order to earn a place among the 141 featured restaurants across the state, it has to be possible to order two main courses and a glass of wine or a dessert for no more than $49.
Naturally, that got us thinking. What would an ideal Bib Gourmand meal look like at each restaurant?
With the Michelin Guide's criteria in mind, and after pouring over each restaurant's sample menus — both Good Good Culture Club as well as Hilda and Jesse's offerings are subject to change — we've come up with two options for each restaurant. One includes a glass of wine, and the other includes a dessert.
We also tried to include items that the Michelin Guide specifically mentioned, or those that evoke the restaurants' description. Here are the results, with brunch at Hilda and Jesse's and dinner at Good Good Culture Club on the menu. The chosen options don't take into account individual dietary restrictions.
Hilda and Jesse, 701 Union St.
Avocado "Toast" ($14), Spring Onion Curry ($17), Grade School Breakfast ($13) [$44] OR Shrimp Toastie ($17), Pancakes Without Boundaries ($18), Drink Your Juice ($13) [$48]
The Michelin Guide authors called Hilda and Jesse "what may well be the Bay Area's most creative and ambitious take on brunch," so it's only fitting that our two options cater to what many regard as the most important meal of the weekend.
Our options are attempts to balance sweet and savory, while also maintaining the Bib Gourmand's price point. That's precisely what Hilda and Jesse's $45 tasting menu aims for, although beverage pairings are an additional $30 or $50.
The Grade School Breakfast — which features french toast sticks, cinnamon sugar cardamom maple and Rice Krispies ice cream — is an indulgent substitute for the Pancakes Without Boundaries — a double stack of buttermilk pancakes with grilled blueberry maple — if you don't want an alcoholic drink.
If you do, though, the Drink Your Juice cocktail includes sake, carrot juice and lime. Get the Shrimp Toastie with pancakes and the aforementioned cocktail, and you come in right under the Bib Gourmand budget.
Good Good Culture Club, 3560 18th St.
Good Good Chicken Wing ($9), Housemade Red Curry ($26), Strawberry Crunch Cake ($13) OR Asparagus Green Mango Salad ($13), Mom's Lao Sausage ($18), The Nightshift ($15)
The Michelin Guide specifically mentioned Good Good Culture Club's chicken wing, which bears the restaurant's name, so it's only natural we include it among our options. Its adobo glaze and garlic rice stuffing were cited as examples of the restaurant combining Southeast Asian flavors with a "unique Californian" expression.
You can order the curry with catfish or sweet potato, the latter of which we had in mind for pairing with the chicken wing. The strawberry crunch cake includes lemon curd, strawberry jam and pink peppercorn cream, serving as an excellent way to cap off the meal.
So, too, is the Nightshift, a cocktail with rum, coffee liqueur, sherry, kumquat and coconut. There's nothing in the Bib Gourmand guide that says your drink can't also be a dessert, after all.