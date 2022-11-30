Pancakes Without Boundaries at Hilda and Jesse

Hilda and Jesse, whose "Pancakes Without Boundaries" are pictured above, was one of two San Francisco restaurants to earn honors in this year's Michelin Guide for affordability. (Timofei Osipenko)

 Timofei Osipenko

A pair of popular San Francisco restaurants have earned high honors for their combination of affordability and taste.

Good Good Culture Club — the Mission District spinoff of Liholiho Yacht Club — and North Beach brunch spot Hilda and Jesse were among the 15 California restaurants to debut on the 2022 Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmands list. The full Michelin Guide will be unveiled on Dec. 5. 

