The entrance to the Chinese Hospital on Jackson St before the location was remodeled.

State assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) awarded a "Woman of the Year" accolade to the lead practitioner and CEO of Chinese Hospital, Dr. Jian Zhang, on Friday morning.

Zhang earned the title by making strides to close the gap in healthcare services for San Francisco's Asian population, especially during COVID-19 and  a rising tide of Asian hate crimes, said Haney.

Ass. Matt Haney (D-SF) presents a "Woman of the Year" award to Dr. Jian Zhang for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

