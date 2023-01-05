First responders in The City say the pair of San Franciscans who called 911 on Thursday morning to report someone in distress underneath the Golden Gate Bridge were no dummies.
Even after an attempted rescue was quickly canceled after firefighters, police and the U.S. Coast Guard realized the person wearing a life jacket was, in fact, a dummy.
"The positive sign is somebody saw something and called 911," Capt. Jonathan Baxter, the San Francisco Fire Department's public information officer, told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon. He added that "if it ends up being a false call, that's great because it means nobody was in danger."
Baxter said that officials still aren't sure whom the training mannequin belonged to. The dummy was one typically used in drills to simulate a person falling overboard, and it could've belonged to a number of public agencies or private ships.
Here's how any San Franciscan can flex their creative muscles and give a name to their adopted drain
The National Weather Service placed The City under a High Surf Warning on Thursday, expecting waves to grow as large as 30 feet. Baxter said the fire department, police and Coast Guard were on alert for the potential impacts of turbulent conditions on the water, as San Franciscans on the land also contended with wet, windy conditions amid a potentially historic storm.
After two people called 911, Baxter said the fire department sent a rescue boat, jet skis and rescue swimmers, while police deployed a sonar-equipped boat. A helicopter was requested, but not ultimately not dispatched, after first responders realized the distressed person was actually a dummy.
All told, Baxter said firefighters were on the scene in about 11 minutes.
"That's a win for us because nobody was injured and nobody was in distress," Baxter said of the multi-agency response, which he said provided first responders with valuable experience.
Baxter reiterated the National Weather Service's direction to stay out of the water during this storm, adding that the canceled rescue "is a great reminder" to "make sure you have a floatation device" for every person on board a boat as the Coast Guard requires.
The Coast Guard, according to Baxter, took the mannequin in its possession after Thursday's attempted rescue. A spokesperson with the military branch didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Thursday.