Two people called 911 to report seeing a person in a life jacket underneath the Golden Gate Bridge on Thursday morning. That person was actually a safety training mannequin. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

First responders in The City say the pair of San Franciscans who called 911 on Thursday morning to report someone in distress underneath the Golden Gate Bridge were no dummies. 

Even after an attempted rescue was quickly canceled after firefighters, police and the U.S. Coast Guard realized the person wearing a life jacket was, in fact, a dummy.

