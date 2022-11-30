A man is facing 15 felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly carjacking a Muni bus and colliding with multiple vehicles in the Mission District last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.
Ricky Dancy, 36, was charged with felony carjacking, attempted carjacking, grand theft auto, taking a vehicle without consent, two counts of vandalism and two counts of hit and run as well as six counts of misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor driving without a license.
Dancy on Friday carjacked a bus — after an original failed attempt — and drove recklessly for several blocks and struck “numerous” parked and moving vehicles, according to Jenkins’ office.
Dancy eventually jumped out of the 49-Van Ness/Mission bus and led officers on a foot chase, police said. Police were able to stop the vehicle before it collided with oncoming traffic at 18th Street and Guerrero Streets. Meanwhile, Dancy was arrested at 19th and Guerrero streets.
“Ricky Dancy will be held accountable for his senseless crimes that endangered countless innocent people including bus operators, passengers, pedestrians and police officers,” Jenkins said. “Although, I am grateful that there was no loss of life in this case, Dancy’s crimes are inexcusable, and we must send a clear message that reckless behavior like this will not be tolerated.”
Dancy, who has been in custody since the incident. Jenkins’ office said prosecutors will seek pre-trial detention because Dancy poses a public safety risk.