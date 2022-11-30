Muni buses Mission

A man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly carjacking a Muni bus and colliding with multiple vehicles in the Mission District last week. 

A man is facing 15 felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly carjacking a Muni bus and colliding with multiple vehicles in the Mission District last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.

Ricky Dancy, 36, was charged with felony carjacking, attempted carjacking, grand theft auto, taking a vehicle without consent, two counts of vandalism and two counts of hit and run as well as six counts of misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor driving without a license.

