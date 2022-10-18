Muni_LunchABuild_26Sep2022-023.JPG

Muni bus line 14R on Mission Street with a LunchABuild advertising wrap. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Nothing lasts forever, but one San Francisco Muni operator hopes to hold on to The City’s beloved Lunchabus as long as possible.

At least that was the aim of a petition, written with just the slightest tinge of sarcasm, posted online by San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency bus operator Brendan Bartholomew.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com