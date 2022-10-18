Nothing lasts forever, but one San Francisco Muni operator hopes to hold on to The City’s beloved Lunchabus as long as possible.
At least that was the aim of a petition, written with just the slightest tinge of sarcasm, posted online by San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency bus operator Brendan Bartholomew.
In its first month online, the petition received a modest 15 signatures, but Bartholomew isn’t discouraged and is having fun engaging in the discourse about the meat-wrapped buses parading down city streets in recent weeks.
Advertisements for Lunchables, the meat-cheese-and-cracker packages commonly seen in school lunches, have been on Muni buses since August. The advertising contract with Kraft Heinz, the owner of the Lunchables brand, expired on Oct. 9, according to documents obtained by The Examiner through a public records request.
The brand hinted in a previous statement to The Examiner that its campaign might extend beyond this month, but as of Tuesday, had not responded to an inquiry about the status of its plans.
Stephen Chun, an SFMTA spokesperson, wrote in an email to The Examiner that the contract has not been extended.
There is nothing stopping Lunchables from negotiating a new advertising deal, however.
Unwilling to endure the uncertainty, Bartholomew launched the petition weeks ago.
“The Lunchables™ bus advertising wrap campaign has brought joy to countless San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley residents, and stimulated increased interest in Kraft Foods' exciting line of Lunchables products,” the petition states. “However, the inevitability of any bus advertising wrap campaign eventually ending has cast a slight pall over the thrill we experience when we see a Lunchables-wrapped bus.”
The Examiner’s Oct. 7 story about the bus advertisements outlined how much the SFMTA is paid for the advertisements and why the revenue is meaningful to the agency, which suffered a drop in ridership at the onset of the pandemic.
Lunchables buses continue to traverse city streets, but Chun explained that it can take two to three months to phase large bus wraps out of the system. (Lunchables paid to have its advertisements on 30 buses.)
Bartholomew knows first hand what it’s like to drive a Lunchabus.
On Facebook groups for transit enthusiasts, a frequent complaint from "transit nerds," as Bartholomew lovingly calls them, is that bus wraps like the Lunchables ad cover up the windows.
When Bartholomew hopped aboard the Lunchabus for the first time, he noticed it was darker inside.
But otherwise, Bartholomew has come out as firmly pro-Lunchabus. The self-described social media addict got the Lunchables brand’s attention on Twitter when he posted a photo of himself about to drive the Lunchabus for the first time.
But the Lunchabus has drawn a mix of opinions.
Another well-known Muni operator has made his ire for the Lunchabus aesthetic clear.
"It’s an abomination, an affront to all right thinking people who Transit cross’t this mortal realm," fellow operator Mc "Mack" Allen tweeted at Bartholomew after Bartholomew posted a picture of himself about to drive the Lunchabus.
Bartholomew decided to position himself as firmly pro-Luncabus.
He equated the silly debate to a time when he was a bartender, and patrons would argue over the right way to make a martini.
"Nobody is harmed if a martini is created the wrong way," Bartholomew said, and in the case of the Lunchabus, "We can all have fun fighting about something that does not matter, that does not hurt anybody."