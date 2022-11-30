Mayor London Breed's office announced the appointment of a new chief of protocol, Maryam Muduroglu, on Wednesday. The position serves as a liaison between the mayor's office and foreign governments, including rolling out the red carpet for visiting dignitaries and other high-profile internationals.
"To have been chosen by Mayor Breed to serve as The City’s chief of protocol is a privilege of a lifetime," said Maryam Muduroglu. "San Francisco has been an anchor in my life and my family. I am honored to help showcase our multi-faceted beautiful city, which is a beacon of opportunity, diversity, arts and culture to the rest of the world."
Mugduroglu is on the board of the San Francisco Opera Association, president of the San Francisco Opera Guild and is a trustee of the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. She speaks four languages — English, French, Spanish and Farsi — and has dedicated much of her career to children's wellness and advocacy.
She will succeed the late Charlotte Maillard Shultz, the "city's premier party-giver," who served as chief of protocol for over 50 years. During her tenure, she revived the Black and White Ball, hosted the 50th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge and welcomed British royalty.
Sherilyn Adams, executive director of Larkin Street Youth Services, is certain that Mugduroglu's elegance and experience in philanthropy will help her shine.
"Maryam’s grace, charisma, kindness and boundless energy for the betterment of society have served as a source of constant inspiration to me and countless others," said Adams. "Maryam is the quintessential embodiment of our city’s values and spirit and there is no better ambassador for San Francisco. I look forward to her tenure as the next chief protocol officer."
San Francisco has 70 consulates from all over the world and 19 sister cities, including Sydney; Seoul, South Korea; Manila, Philippines; Cork, Ireland; Zurich; Barcelona, Spain; Amman, Jordan; and Paris
These partnerships have formed the basis of many successful international exchanges.
Taipei gave the iconic Chinese Pavilion to San Francisco in 1976, which stands by Stow Lake in brilliant red and teal with ornate decorative architecture. Sydney gifted two koalas to The City in 1985 that kickstarted the "Koala Crossing" exhibit at the S.F. Zoo.
The Aer Lingus line out of SFO, The City's first direct flight connection to Ireland, was the result of the sister city-hood between Dublin and San Francisco.
Civic sibling relations have not always been positive, however.
Osaka, Japan, soured toward The City in 2018 after the unveiling of "Comfort Women" — a memorial in St. Mary's Square park which honors women and girls who were forced to work in brothels during World War II. Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura disputed the monument's inscriptions in a 10-page letter to Mayor London Breed and ended the civic partnership.
At the time, Breed's office remained steadfast.
Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for Breed, told the Chronicle that "the mayor is disappointed Mayor Yoshimura doesn't want to maintain ties between our governments, but we're committed to our sister city relationship that will continue between our San Francisco and Osaka sister city committees."
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.