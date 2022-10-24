The "Old Town Road" sensation sold out Bill Graham auditorium Sunday night. The show rolled into town just a month after the release of Nas X's newest single, "Star Walkin" — a tune he recorded for the this year's League of Legends World Championship. The music video is set in San Francisco.
Lil Nas X, whose music and persona has long emphasized inclusivity and dissolving boundaries, expressed just last month that bringing furries, or people with an interest in or identification with anthropomorphized animals, to his venues was a personal goal; ”not going to be proud of myself until furries show up at my concert,” he wrote in September. In 2020, Lil Nas X tweeted, "i (sic) want a fursuit," at user @SonicFox.
SonicFox, who has nearly 240,000 followers on Twitter and is well known for their Twitch presence, chronicled their journey from Seattle to San Francisco in the days leading up to the performance. On October 20th, they tweeted that they were considering an impromptu ticket to see the pop icon. Shortly thereafter, the saga — which went from screen to onstage — began.
On Twitter, SonicFox wrote to let Lil Nas X about their imminent arrival, priming Nas to look out for their fursuit — a blue fox-fit resembling Sonic the hedgehog.
As the concert-crowd surged into the auditorium, SonicFox tweeted, “Nas is rounding up the furries.” Later that night, the performer pulled the furries from the audience onstage — and the moment Lil Nas recognized SonicFox was caught by the crowd.
And it wasn't just the auditorium that excited fans. Lil Nas X was spotted around San Francisco during his short stint in The City. According to Twitter, he popped into The Cafe, a Castro club, after the show.
San Francisco was Lil Nas X's last American stop on his Long Live Montero tour. He commemorated the state-side stage time with a sing-a-long of the American Dad theme song at the show. His next stop is Amsterdam, Netherlands November 8.
