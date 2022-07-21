Oracle Park is ditching the baseball diamond for the soccer pitch and a group of Bay Area residents are eager to make the switch.
The stadium will host a friendly July 26 between two iconic soccer clubs, 2022 UEFA Champions League Winner Real Madrid CF and La Liga MX’s Club América, as part of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour.
The tour, which is organized by entertainment promoter AEG, is composed of five one-off exhibition matches, all played in the U.S.
Peña Madridista San Francisco Bay Area, Real Madrid’s 12th officially recognized supporters’ group in the U.S., is treating the upcoming exhibition with pageantry befitting a match day at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Cesar Orozco Pulido, the group’s president, described seeing the club play is “a once in a lifetime opportunity because for many people, not everybody gets the chance to go to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for whatever the reasons may be. So the team comes here, the team knows that Madridista is huge in the United States.”
While Real Madrid has previously played in surrounding venues like Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium and Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium, July 26th's friendly marks the club's debut in The City. “This is our home turf. People were ecstatic as soon as the news became public,” said Orozco.
Those in attendance will be treated to world-class competition from both sides.
Club América, founded in 1916, is the winningest team in Mexico. The franchise has won 34 titles, including 13 league titles, six Copa MX titles, and seven CONCACAF Championships.
On the other hand, Real Madrid CF is one of the most successful clubs in the history of the sport. The Spanish team has won 34 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Rey cups and four Champions League trophies.
While Oracle Park boasts the main attraction, Peña Madridista is revving up supporters' pride with a tailgate at Underdogs Cantina, which is directly across from the stadium.
Elpidio Sy, a managing partner at Underdogs, said “We’re absolutely looking forward to greeting the crowds from Real Madrid as well as Club América.”
According to Sy, Real Madrid fans already frequent Underdogs’ two other locations in the city where the business supports local co-ed soccer programs. “There has been some excitement generated amongst those supporters who go to our other shops and we hope to bring all of that here to Underdogs Cantina,” said Sy.
Peña Madridista had to get creative with their tailgating approach as space around the stadium is limited. “We actually found what we think is a much better alternative,” said Orozco.
Barely open for three months, Peña Madridista’s tailgate will be a first for Underdogs Cantina. “It was nice that they reached out to us and we look forward to growing this relationship with them,” said Sy.
Some of the cantina’s 20 televisions will broadcast the game for regular patrons and supporters who weren't able to score tickets. “We’d like to be the favored viewing spot in this part of town,” said Sy.
Before kickoff, Peña Madridista ticket holders will march from Underdogs Cantina to their section in Oracle Park, clad in the team’s iconic white jerseys. “We want to make one grand entrance into the stadium to make our presence known,” said Orozco.
From there, it’ll be time to take in the sporting spectacle and the stadium’s breathtaking views. “The atmosphere is going to be incredible,” said Orozco.
“It's a night game. We get the beautiful Bay Bridge basically in the background where we’ll be staring at it throughout the whole time. It’s going to be an amazing experience,” he added.