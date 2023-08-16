Just five days after applying for recertification, the Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center has been welcomed back into the Medi-Cal fold.
With the state’s approval, $200 million a year in state funding will continue to be provided to the hospital, enabling it to keep its doors open.
“We knew we had no other choice but to come together to make hard decisions and to fight for Laguna Honda, and fight we did,” said Mayor London Breed at a press conference on Wednesday announcing the recertification of the facility.
“My grandmother lived here for about close to 13 years,” said Breed. “To think that there are other people who couldn't get this care was heartbreaking for me because this was a lifesaver for me personally, for me and my family.”
While the hospital has been embroiled in issues in recent years, from the decertification to a lawsuit alleging patient abuse, San Francisco officials emphasized that Wednesday’s announcement signaled change.
“It’s a great day,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health. “This represents a new beginning for Laguna Honda; going forward, Laguna Honda will be the exemplary model of the new, modern, skilled nursing facility.”
This has been a long time coming after the hospital lost its certification in April of last year after federal regulators found several violations through inspections during 2021-22, including on-site illicit drug use and paraphernalia, among others.
Ex // Top Stories
A Yale University School of Medicine addiction medical doctor is at the forefront of studying the novel drug’s effects and treatments
The results are in from a new program that helps businesses clean up after a tagging
The results are in from the program's first year
This led to chaos over the last year as the nearly 700 patients from the 156-year-old hospital found themselves in flux, being forced to transfer somewhere else. During that time, 12 patients died, and three ended up in homeless shelters.
As a result, patient transfers were put on pause in July of last year, and the hospital received three extensions, the last of which would have ended next month while continuing to be reimbursed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service.
Since last year, new leadership has been hired to help run the facility, and other improvements have been made, said Colfax, such as staff training and additional resources.
The facility has long been a place that treats more vulnerable members of the community, those who are low-income and suffering from chronic health issues such as mental health illnesses and disorders, dementias, HIV/AIDS, substance use disorders, and patients who’ve suffered from traumas like stroke or brain injury.
Some patients at Laguna Honda lived there for years, even decades, and struggled over the last year when the facility was decertified.
“It is a place and will continue to be a place where we provide compassionate long-term care for low-income people who need us,” said Colfax. “For them, this is not just a skilled nursing facility; this is their home.
Going forward, the patients who wound up having to leave the facility in the last year will be given the opportunity to return, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, and the next step for the hospital will be to reapply for Medicare.