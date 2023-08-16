Laguna Honda Hospital (copy)

After more than a year, Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center has been recertified.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Just five days after applying for recertification, the Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center has been welcomed back into the Medi-Cal fold.

With the state’s approval, $200 million a year in state funding will continue to be provided to the hospital, enabling it to keep its doors open.

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com