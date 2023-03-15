yote

A coyote stands on a trail in San Francisco, viewing a jogger.

Hide your kids and your French bulldogs. There’s a new alpha canine in town.

The Presidio Land Trust announced that two of its most popular trails, the Bay Ridge Trail and the Park Trail, will be closed to dogs all spring and summer starting this week.

A coyote pauses on a hillside overlooking the San Francisco skyline. Pupping season for the wild canines starts this month and continues through summer.

Meet the Presidio Alpha Pair

