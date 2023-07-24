More than 85,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers will picket local hospitals across California, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado this week as their contracts are set to expire at the end of September.
The picket results from chronic understaffing after years of the COVID pandemic, according to a release issued by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions on Monday. “Understaffed hospitals and clinics are unsafe and can lead to long wait times, mistaken diagnoses, and neglect, making it harder to give patients quality care,” the coalition said in a statement.
In the Bay Area, demonstrations will take place in front of 17 different facilities spanning from the East Bay to San Jose from Tuesday to Friday. In San Francisco, the picket will be held on Thursday at Kaiser San Francisco from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in front of the hospital at 2425 Geary Blvd.
The contract negotiations began earlier this year in April, with the coalition calling on Kaiser to hire 10,000 more workers by the end of 2023, alleging that as of then, 11.1% of union positions were vacant.
In the months since, growth and fair wages have also become issues discussed during bargaining, and the coalition intends to submit an economic proposal at the upcoming meeting next Tuesday.
“While workers have been struggling to do the work of two or more people while surviving a worldwide pandemic, Kaiser made billions in profits over the last few years, yet staffing has been so critically low that many workers have gotten fed up and left,” said Roy Ongpin, an emergency department tech at Kaiser South San Francisco in the release.
“Kaiser needs to invest in its workforce and do what it takes to attract and retain healthcare workers who provide quality patient care,” Ongpin added.
“We have been and will continue to address the real issues that are affecting health care and our employees. On the heels of the global pandemic and given today’s economy, these challenges include inflation and rising costs to deliver health care, increasing competition from nontraditional businesses, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and increases in the demand for access to health care,” the statement said. “We look to the Coalition to be a constructive partner in helping address these and other challenges affecting us all.”