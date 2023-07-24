26022876_web1_kaiser-1024×683

The main entrance to Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. 

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

More than 85,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers will picket local hospitals across California, Washington, Oregon, and Colorado this week as their contracts are set to expire at the end of September.

The picket results from chronic understaffing after years of the COVID pandemic, according to a release issued by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions on Monday. “Understaffed hospitals and clinics are unsafe and can lead to long wait times, mistaken diagnoses, and neglect, making it harder to give patients quality care,” the coalition said in a statement.

