Kaiser employees with the National Union of Healthcare Workers on day one of a five-day planned strike outside the Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center on Geary Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The present strike is now six weeks long.
Kaiser therapist strike prompts S.F. Supervisors to call for hearing
'Kaiser needs to feel the pressure': San Francisco leaders want answers around the ongoing therapist strike at Kaiser Permanente, which continues to impact thousands of San Francisco residents and city workers
Supervisor Hillary Ronen is calling for a hearing before the Board of Supervisors next week to probe the now six-week-long strike. The meeting will call on Kaiser officials to explain issues around providing timely mental health care and how to end the strike, which has exacerbated pre-existing challenges with accessing timely mental health treatment.
“Are our (city) employees getting the health care they deserve that we pay hundreds of millions of dollars for? I know the answer to that is no,” Ronen said.
The Oakland-based health care giant provides coverage to many San Francisco public and private agencies, including workers at the City of San Francisco, San Francisco Unified School District, City College and others.
But access to therapy and mental health clinicians has become even more strained in recent weeks, as nearly 2,000 Kaiser mental health clinicians have been striking since Aug. 15 in front of its hospitals and health facilities around the state, including in San Francisco.
Those picketing argue Kaiser Permanente is violating a state law that requires health care plans to provide follow-up mental health care within 10 days of their initial intake appointment. It also requires that health plans arrange out-of-network care if an appointment with Kaiser is not available within those 10 business days.
In May, the California Department of Managed Health Care launched a special examination into Kaiser after receiving a 20% increase in complaints for timely access to behavioral health care among Kaiser members in 2021 compared to 2020.
“Kaiser lies like an entitled bully who doesn’t think it needs to follow the law or adhere to established standards of care,” said Jeffrey Chen-Harding, a licensed clinical social worker for Kaiser in San Francisco. “We’re standing up to Kaiser with this strike and we’re standing up for patients who have been denied adequate mental health care for far too long.”
Kaiser officials point to a shortage of trained mental health clinicians available to staff growing mental health care needs locally and nationally.
Last week, negotiations came to a stand still between Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents Kaiser clinicians in San Francisco. A future negotiation session has not been scheduled yet, according to a spokesperson for the union.
In 2019, Ronen authored local legislation aimed at reforming San Francisco's mental health system, dubbed Mental Health SF. She said she was concerned that people with insurance will turn to the public sector and overwhelm safety nets prioritized for marginalized groups, when private actors can’t provide timely care.
“Do people use our (public) services that we are desperately trying to improve for the uninsured, those on Medi-Cal and others who need our public safety net? Are many of those dollars being taken up by insured patients who aren’t getting what they are paying for?” she said to The Examiner.
Mental Health SF passed in 2019 with the aim of better connecting individuals experiencing mental illness, substance use disorders and homelessness into treatment. It currently focuses on four main pillars: running a street crisis response team; increasing residential care and treatment beds; creating an office to coordinate care management; and providing a 24-hour mental health center.
The plan also initially envisioned creating an Office of Private Insurance Accountability, which would collect data on private health care options in The City and advocate for insured people who struggle to access health services they are entitled to.
But while other components of Mental Health SF have made headway, the private insurance accountability office has yet to be created or implemented. Ronen says the ongoing strike highlights the need to more urgently implement that component of the plan.
“Kaiser has a role to play in all of this and I believe it has been failing its duties for many years,” Ronen said. “Kaiser needs to feel the pressure, and The City needs to feel some pressure to start this office.”
