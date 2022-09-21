SFE-KaiserStrike Dec. 10, 2018

Kaiser employees with the National Union of Healthcare Workers on day one of a five-day planned strike outside the Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center on Geary Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The present strike is now six weeks long. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco leaders want answers around the ongoing therapist strike at Kaiser Permanente, which continues to impact thousands of San Francisco residents and city workers.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen is calling for a hearing before the Board of Supervisors next week to probe the now six-week-long strike. The meeting will call on Kaiser officials to explain issues around providing timely mental health care and how to end the strike, which has exacerbated pre-existing challenges with accessing timely mental health treatment.

