A few dozen health care workers gathered in front of Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Thursday morning to speak out during the ongoing contract negotiations between the medical giant and its employees.
Thursday’s demonstration in the San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood is part of a larger picket at facilities nationwide this week as the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions calls for better staffing and higher wages for employees still reeling from the pandemic.
“Kaiser isn't investing enough in its workforce,” said Tom Parker with the coalition, which represents more than 85,000 employees, over chants at Thursday’s demonstration.
“After COVID-19, we lost a lot of members, employees, and staff,” said Treena Simmons. “It’s horrible here.”
Simmons has been a bone-density technician with Kaiser for nearly 20 years, and deals with mainly patients age 65 and older, who were the most at-risk during the pandemic.
Appointments dwindled during the pandemic, but once case loads started to dwindle and things returned to semi-normal, Simmons was inundated with appointments and didn’t have much help sorting through the deluge.
“That's what made it hard — we ended up backlogged,” she said.
It was hard enough making sure that the hospital had enough supplies during the during the pandemic as supply chains choked, noted Raul Sanchez, a supply chain technician with Kaiser. But now it’s even tougher with less staff available to help, he said.
Kaiser’s workers are especially concerned about how these staffing shortages affect patient care. With fewer workers, patients experience longer wait times, and the available workers are often burnt out.
Edith Hurtado, a medical assistant at Kaiser for the past seven years, experienced from the patient’s perspective just a few months ago.“My son had a concussion, and I had to bring him to the ER,” she said. “We waited an hour and a half.”
One of the coalition’s main demands is for Kaiser to hire 10,000 new workers to beef up staffing. In a release issued by Kaiser on Wednesday, the medical giant announced it was making headway in that area.
“To date, great progress has been made, and Kaiser Permanente’s efforts to date have resulted in more than 6,500 positions filled, and the organization is aggressively recruiting to fill the remainder,” the company said.
Those include medical assistants, licensed practical and vocational nurses, pharmacy technicians, certified nursing assistants and radiologic technologists, among others, the company noted.
But wages have also surfaced as a pressing issue for workers, particularly in San Francisco, where it’s becoming more and more expensive to live.
“I'm a native of San Francisco, so I know how hard it is,” said Sanchez. “The cost of living has gone up so much.”
Kaiser maintained that current wages are “market-competitive,” and its “philosophy is to deliver compensation that provides a premium (up to 10 percent) above the local market to attract and retain the best employees.”
“Given where both parties are in the bargaining process, it is clear the picketing by the Coalition at this stage is not about drawing attention to staffing, but rather an attempt to create bargaining leverage,” the statement concluded.
The next bargaining meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1. Further picketing has not been announced.