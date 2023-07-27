Kaiser Permanente workers picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 2425 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

Kaiser Permanente workers picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 2425 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco on Thursday, July 27, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A few dozen health care workers gathered in front of Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Thursday morning to speak out during the ongoing contract negotiations between the medical giant and its employees.

Thursday’s demonstration in the San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood is part of a larger picket at facilities nationwide this week as the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions calls for better staffing and higher wages for employees still reeling from the pandemic.

Treena Simmons with her 16-month-old granddaughter, Journey, and Keante Lane, picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente workers, Treena Simmons with her 16-month-old granddaughter, Journey, and Keante Lane, picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 2425 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco on Thursday, July 27, 2023. 
Raul Sanchez picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 2425 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

Kaiser Permanente worker, Raul Sanchez picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 2425 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco on Thursday, July 27, 2023. 

Ex // Top Stories

Edith Hurtado picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente worker, Edith Hurtado picketing in front of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center at 2425 Geary Blvd. in San Francisco on Thursday, July 27, 2023. 

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com