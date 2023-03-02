Natasha Yi, the wife of missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, said that the discovery of new “personal information” has led her to believe he “won’t be coming back.”
Late Wednesday night, Yi released her first comments since Vandergrift, host of KYLD-FM’s “the JV Show,” which airs weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., disappeared, last seen at his home on the 200 block of King Street on Feb. 23. The station, otherwise known as Wild 94.9, reported him missing the next day.
“The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming,” Yi said in a statement. “I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well. JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart.”
She did not elaborate further on what new “information” was found nor why she reached the conclusion he won't be returning.
“Please forgive my silence during this time – my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable. I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers," Yi said.
Vandergrift, 54, has been a Bay Area radio staple for over 25 years at multiple stations. He has spoken openly about his battle with Lyme disease, which forced him off the air for a lengthy period until returning last April. He previously said the pain led him to attempt to kill himself in September, 2021.
The station asked that if you or anyone you know is experiencing symptoms or the effects of Lyme Disease to visit this resource.
Yi and San Francisco Police urged anyone with information about Vandergrift’s whereabouts to call the SFPD Tip Line at 514-575-4444 or text to TIP411. He is bald, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.