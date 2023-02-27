San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift hasn't used his cell phone, credit cards or bank accounts since he was reported missing last week, according to the station where he anchors a morning zoo show.
Police said that Vandergrift, the host of KYLD-FM's "The JV Show" on weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m., was last seen at 10 p.m. last Thursday at his home on the 200 block of King Street.
The station, otherwise known as Wild 94.9, announced on Friday that Vandergrift was missing. Three days later, Wild 94.9 said there was no activity on his phone or in his credit and banking accounts.
An update about JV. Sending prayers to him, Natasha and their families right now as we wait to hear more 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YXLTs9KS2S
"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," the station posted on its social media accounts on Monday morning.
The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Monday afternoon that "we do not have information that foul play is a factor in this missing person investigation" at this time. Police on Friday said they considered Vandergrift at risk.
Vandergrift has been a Bay Area radio staple for more than a quarter-century. He co-hosted "The Dog House" with Dan "Elvis" Lay locally until 2005, before iHeartMedia (formerly known as Clear Channel) fired the shock jocks following offensive statements made on and off the air.
CBS Radio fired the hosts, who had relocated to New York, two years later following a racist prank call to a Chinese restaurant. The pair was fired a month after CBS Radio fired Don Imus for making racist and misogynistic comments about the Rutgers University women's basketball team.
Vandergrift eventually returned to Wild 94.9, hosting "The JV Show" on weekday mornings. His wife, Natasha Yi, has an on- and off-air role with the program.
The most recent Instagram post on Vandergrift's profile is dated Aug. 20, 2022, but he updated its caption on Thursday, the same day police said he was last seen. In the post, Vandergrift wrote a thank you "for a wonderful life" that was "filled" with "joy, laughs, pain" and "struggle."
Vandergrift's Twitter biography now lists "The Other Side" as his location. It's unclear when it was updated.
Police said Vandergrift, who is bald, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, was last seen wearing black sweatpants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text TIP411 (847411) with a message beginning with "SFPD."