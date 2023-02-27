JV Missing

Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift, who was last seen on Thursday at his home near Oracle Park, hasn't used his cell phone since then. 

Warning: This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or showing possible warning signs, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a trained listener or text "SAVE" to 741741.

San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift hasn't used his cell phone, credit cards or bank accounts since he was reported missing last week, according to the station where he anchors a morning zoo show. 

