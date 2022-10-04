Tenderloin Center

People wait in line to get into the Tenderloin Center in May. A memo shows that San Francisco public health officials are hoping to continue the model at future “wellness hubs.”

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Creating spaces where people can use drugs in a supervised setting wasn’t a highlighted component of The City’s new plan to combat fatal drug overdoses.

But a memo obtained by The Examiner shows that’s exactly what public health officials are hoping to continue after what they view as success with the model at the Tenderloin Center, a health and homeless services facility slated to close by the end of the year.

