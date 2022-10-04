Creating spaces where people can use drugs in a supervised setting wasn’t a highlighted component of The City’s new plan to combat fatal drug overdoses.
But a memo obtained by The Examiner shows that’s exactly what public health officials are hoping to continue after what they view as success with the model at the Tenderloin Center, a health and homeless services facility slated to close by the end of the year.
A San Francisco Department of Public Health memo obtained by The Examiner demonstrates how committed city officials were to using the Tenderloin Center as a safe place for people to use drugs, and how they expect to use planned “Wellness Hubs” for the same purpose.
“We strongly believe the (Tenderloin Center’s) success is due to the fact that it is the only program operating in San Francisco that allows people to use drugs in a non-stigmatizing and safe environment,” the memo states.
The role of supervised consumption sites in The City’s response to the opioid overdose crisis is a focal point in the ongoing debate over to what extent it should focus its efforts either on reducing the risks of drug use or on pushing prohibition and cleaning up the streets with force.
A safe consumption site provides a safe, clean environment in which to use drugs under medical supervision, reducing the risk of overdose or disease transmission. The sites also can connect participants to other forms of drug treatment and therapy, including counseling and medication-assisted addiction treatment. Nearly 200 safe consumption sites operate around the world, and zero overdose deaths have been recorded at such spots, Alex Kral, an epidemiologist with the nonprofit research institute RTI International, told the Board of Supervisors during a presentation on The City’s overdose prevention plan in September.
Originally called the Tenderloin Linkage Center, the site opened in January as part of Mayor London Breed’s promised crackdown on drug dealing and use in the area. At least 233 overdoses have been reversed at the facility since it opened, according to The City’s dashboard of services at the Tenderloin Center.
Although the Tenderloin Center was not introduced as a safe consumption site, it soon became clear that it was effectively serving as one.
With the Tenderloin Center set to close at the end of the year, city staff have forged a plan to replace the services offered by it. That plan, dubbed the Overdose Prevention Plan, was released by The City last week and included a call for smaller “wellness hubs” to be distributed throughout San Francisco.
Officials acknowledged, but in a muted way, that drug consumption would be allowed at those hubs in detailing the plan at a Board of Supervisors hearing last week.
“The (Tenderloin Linkage Center), which receives more than 400 visitors each day, has demonstrated that there is high demand for offering people who use drugs a safe, welcoming space to meet basic needs and be connected to services, including overdose prevention support services,” DPH told The Examiner in a statement. “We are taking the most effective elements of the TLC to new community-center locations at the new wellness hubs.”
The City’s description of its services is “so ambiguous,” argued Tom Wolf, a recovery advocate often critical of San Francisco’s harm reduction approach, at the hearing. “We’re talking about ‘wellness hubs.’ Why don’t we just call it a safe consumption site? That’s what it is.”
That ambiguity, he added, is “breeding suspicion amongst the general public.”
But the DPH memo — obtained by The Examiner through a public records request — highlights how crucial safe consumption services are to its overdose response.
“Wellness Hubs can be a primary tool of The City’s expanded street teams to get people inside, meet basic needs, help them use safely and out of public view, and provide a low-barrier gateway to San Francisco’s health, housing and social services systems,” the memo states.
It remains unclear how The City can legally operate a supervised consumption site.
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill in August that would have allowed a pilot of supervised consumption sites in a limited number of cities, including San Francisco. The practice remains illegal under federal law.
“While we continue to work through the legal issues, our goal is to replicate the life-saving successes of the TLC and anticipate that Wellness Hubs will include onsite drug use and will have measures in place to prevent overdoses,” the department told The Examiner. “We believe this will save lives and help mitigate public drug use in neighborhoods with high rates of overdose.”
Safe consumption is just one piece — but an important one — in The City’s goal to prevent overdoses and make them less likely to be fatal. It also plans to expand access to prevention measures like fentanyl test strips and naloxone, a drug that helps to reverse a fatal overdose.
The goals include reducing overdose deaths by 15% and racial disparities in overdose deaths by 30% by 2025, as well as increasing access to medication-assisted treatment for addiction by 30%.
So far, San Francisco is on track to see only a slight dip in the staggering 641 fatal drug overdoses tallied in 2021. There have been an estimated 391 overdose deaths through August of 2022, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Through Oct. 2, there have been 231 overdoses reversed at the Tenderloin Center, according to city data.
The Tenderloin Center has helped the situation from being even worse, DPH argues.
“By staffing the space with workers trained to monitor for and respond to overdoses, the TLC likely contributed to The City’s seeing a flattening of the overdose deaths after a significant increase in 2020,” the memo states. “It is critical that DPH’s continued investments in drug user health build on these early successes.”
Examiner staff writer Sydney Johnson contributed to this report.