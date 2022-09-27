San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins paused.
“I’m going to say yes,” she said, when asked by The Examiner if San Francisco is safer now than when she took office.
“The tone that I am setting right now is in some regards functioning as a deterrent,” Jenkins told The Examiner last week.
Crime statistics can reflect either reality.
From the day Jenkins took office on July 8 through Sept. 18, violent crime has increased by 4.5% compared with the same time period last year, according to San Francisco Police Department data.
But on a month-to-month basis, overall crime dropped 7% from June to July, and then 5% further from July to August.
Jenkins clearly believes that she will have an impact, and is hoping to make that improvement apparent to voters as she seeks election in November.
John Hamasaki, one of her opponents, noted that the numbers are fluctuating, but San Franciscans "unequivocally" do not feel any safer since Jenkins took office.
Jenkins has begun to unveil policies meant to put into practice her philosophy of restoring accountability. It's a philosophy which she claims was abandoned by her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, whom she helped recall.
No longer will juveniles automatically be spared from prosecution as an adult. No longer will addicts be allowed to limitlessly use drugs in public.
But whether it’s the jail or treatment beds, Jenkins is constrained by components of the criminal justice system over which she has little or no control.
Jenkins rejects the notion that her policies will lead to more people being tossed in jail.
“That is a narrative that is running in San Francisco for some reason, although there is no true basis for it,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins announced a new policy to address possession of small amounts of drugs and paraphernalia, which Boudin declined to prosecute. Upon a fifth citation for such a charge, Jenkins said her office will bunch the charges and refer the person to the Community Justice Center, where they can have charges resolved if they participate in treatment.
Jenkins’ critics argue that this policy will inevitably lead to more people being jailed. Even if they’re not initially arrested, there is a high likelihood that a person in the throes of addiction will miss their court date, leading to a warrant that can result in their arrest.
The jail only has so much room, and The City’s courts have struggled to place people in treatment.
Jenkins said she is in regular contact with Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.
“Should (my policies) increase the numbers in the jail, it’s absolutely something that I’ll pay attention to,” Jenkins said.
The average daily jail population has increased from a low of 746 in May to 792 in August, according to the Sheriff’s website. That figure is still below the population in five of the 12 months last year, and far below the typical pre-pandemic count.
Hamasaki, said arrests of drug users will increase under Jenkins' plan. That shift will be costly, he said. For each arrest, he noted reports have to be written and reviewed by police. If it leads to an additional 100 arrests per month, Hamasaki hinted the policy could further gum up courts that are already far behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a pretty costly policy, but it’s not a particularly well-focused policy,” Hamasaki said. “At the end of the day, the problem remains, even if you get people to court, which isn't a guarantee, what are the treatment options available for them?”
When it comes to the availability of mental health or addiction treatment, Jenkins said she can use her platform as District Attorney to advocate for an expansion of those resources, that she can’t create policies based on the constraints of the system around her.
As a prosecutor, Jenkins said she understands firsthand what it’s like to be told there are no treatment beds available. She's left with “what feels like an impossible choice,” to release a person back out in their compromised state or ask they be incarcerated, which is “morally at odds with what’s fair,” she said.
“It’s something we’re constantly having to advocate for and work on,” Jenkins added.
That’s something on which Jenkins and Hamasaki see eye to eye.
“I’m in complete agreement that the city has failed to support treatment for substance abuse and treatment for mental health, which is why we have a lot of the problems we have on the streets today,” Hamasaki said. “These are primarily public health issues except when they do veer into the criminal context. We're just doing a lousy job as a city under this administration of getting people into treatment.”
But rather than bundle charges against drug users and refer them to the Community Justice Center, Hamasaki suggested that a better alternative is for The City to employ trained substance abuse outreach counselors and “address the underlying problem.”
The Community Justice Center is well-meaning, “but drug abuse on the user side is a public health issue,” Hamasaki said.
“Yes, I don’t appreciate or think it’s ideal that people are using on the streets, but the other side of this is the other big failing of our government, which is housing,” Hamasaki said. “We are not giving people who need housing access to housing.”
The campaign of Joe Alioto Veronese, a third candidate for DA, could not be reached for comment by press time.