The Internet Archive, a San Francisco based non-profit and library, is well known for its web crawler, The Wayback Machine, which captures images of webpages before they change or disappear. Now, they are asking readers and internet dwellers to take a look way-forward — to a world in which digital books are licensed (and, they argue, censored) entirely at the discretion of big publishers and their distributors.
In a recent ruling, The Internet Archive, along with all other libraries, lost the right to practice controlled digital lending, which allows the entities to scan a book, create their own digital copy and lend that digital copy to borrowers, so long as they keep the physical copy in house. The Archive intends to appeal the ruling, and is now mobilizing support with the help of Fight for the Future, a national digital rights organization. The organization will be hosting a “Battle for Libraries” rally in San Francisco on April 8 in support of the Archive’s mission.
The case, brought against The Internet Archive by four prominent U.S. publishers — Hachette Book Group, Inc., HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley & Sons., Inc., and Penguin Random House — argued that the practice allowed libraries to circumvent the cost of an ebook license, which can cost a library four times as much as it would the average consumer and only lasts two years. This, the publishers argued, cuts into the profits of authors. But to library advocates, it's not just about the money — as the world becomes increasingly digital, libraries would become borrowers, rather than lenders.
This change would radically impact the existing role of libraries as archives and according to Lia Holland, a spokesperson for Fight for the Future, would make the institutions far more vulnerable to censorship. If digital copies belong to distributors and publishers, rather than libraries, they can be monitored and altered based on the decisions of corporations and their shareholders. And the bookshelves could (in a worst case scenario) become more of a “shell for big tech surveillance software,” said Holland.
“If libraries are not allowed to continue their traditional role of owning and preserving books in the digital age, that opens up vast new expanses in which censorship can take place,” she said. “Of books as well as surveillance of library patrons and what they choose to read.”
Both sides have touted authors as advocates, the publishers via an amicus brief from a medley of authors’ guilds and the Archive via a letter with over 1000 author signatories. But the rally in San Francisco marks a new chapter: it's the first time in this case that Fight for the Future will be turning to readers for help.
“This is a huge opportunity for the general public to weigh in on how important libraries are both now and in the future,” said Holland.