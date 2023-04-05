Internet Archive San Francisco

In a recent ruling, The Internet Archive, along with all other libraries, lost the right to practice controlled digital lending, which allows the entities to scan a book, create their own digital copy and lend that digital copy to borrowers.

The Internet Archive, a San Francisco based non-profit and library, is well known for its web crawler, The Wayback Machine, which captures images of webpages before they change or disappear. Now, they are asking readers and internet dwellers to take a look way-forward — to a world in which digital books are licensed (and, they argue, censored) entirely at the discretion of big publishers and their distributors. 

In a recent ruling, The Internet Archive, along with all other libraries, lost the right to practice controlled digital lending, which allows the entities to scan a book, create their own digital copy and lend that digital copy to borrowers, so long as they keep the physical copy in house. The Archive intends to appeal the ruling, and is now mobilizing support with the help of Fight for the Future, a national digital rights organization. The organization will be hosting a “Battle for Libraries” rally in San Francisco on April 8 in support of the Archive’s mission. 

