saint marys

The Interfaith Winter Shelter program rotates between the Canon Kip Senior Center, Saint Mary’s Cathedral, St. Mark’s Lutheran, and First Unitarian Universalist Church.

 (Kevin N. Hume, S.F. Examiner)

Faith communities in San Francisco will provide warm meals and a safe place to sleep for the unhoused population in the City during the coldest and darkest nights of the year.

Mayor London Breed announced the return of the San Francisco Interfaith Winter Shelter Program on Friday for its 34th season this winter. The program is a collaboration between the civic Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and two religious organizations: Episcopal Community Services (ECS) and the San Francisco Interfaith Council (SFIC).

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

