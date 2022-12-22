The City of San Francisco was tied up in court on Thursday.
The Coalition on Homelessness and seven individual plaintiffs levied a lawsuit against Mayor London Breed, the city of San Francisco, the S.F. Police and several other departments in September for alleged unlawful conduct when relocating, or sweeping, homeless encampments.
Plaintiffs are seeking an emergency preliminary injunction to The City's sweeps, which saw its first hearing on Thursday in front of Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu.
The plaintiff's attorneys, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area (LCCRSF), contended in a press release that San Francisco "has forced unhoused people out of sight, seized and destroyed their personal belongings and cited and arrested them for sleeping in public, all while unhoused residents of San Francisco have nowhere else to go."
More specifically, the plaintiffs took issue with The City's track record of displacing encampments without providing adequate alternative shelter, usually in the form of beds for individuals, often using law enforcement agencies instead of other authorized bodies.
A recent federal ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals prevents local governments from doing exactly that — meaning that the S.F. policy would be unconstitutional and struck down.
If passed, the emergency injunction would put a stop to the sweeps until the trial in January 2024, which would allow houseless people to catch their breath, said senior attorney Zal Shroff.
During the hearing, deputy city attorney Jim Emery did not dispute some of the allegations of lodging shortfalls during sweeps, but clarified that the City did not offer specific beds to people; it performed the sweeps when beds "in general" were available at city-funded shelters.
The ruling is expected to be handed down in about two weeks. Plaintiffs are optimistic that a special master may be appropriate, "hopefully at the defendant's expense," said Shroff.
