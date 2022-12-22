encampment

Homeless encampment along Quesada Avenue near Crisp Road on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

 Craig Lee, The Examiner

The City of San Francisco was tied up in court on Thursday.

The Coalition on Homelessness and seven individual plaintiffs levied a lawsuit against Mayor London Breed, the city of San Francisco, the S.F. Police and several other departments in September for alleged unlawful conduct when relocating, or sweeping, homeless encampments.

