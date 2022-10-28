Pumpkin pie spiced malt balls? Black cat licorice? Here are some of the strangest treats The City’s sweet shops are offering up for the season
1) Start with an early dinner and a stroll down 24th St in Noe Valley.
Blocks of businesses and homes between Church and Castro St in Noe Valley will be handing out candy. This neighborhood keeps it family-friendly, so the early birds can get their gummy worms and turn in for the night at a reasonable hour.
2) Cross Dolores (look both ways!) and hit Fair Oaks St.
Between 21st and 26th St, Fair Oaks will be closed to traffic, so if your toddler is feeling precocious you can safely let them run around off-leash.
3) Time for a break — take the 48 at 24th and Guerrero then hop on the 22 over to Grove St, North of the Panhandle. Don't forget to hydrate.
Between Central and Baker, the Grove St Victorians go all out — there's a parade, costume contest and haunted house to break up the grind of trick-or-treating — but fear not, there's still candy.
4) A twenty minute walk toward Belvedere will tucker out anyone still on a sugar high.
The short-but-sweet street is known for its all-in Halloween decor, which makes it a strong finish to your route. Once you're done, pile into the minivan and take that show on the road.
5) Last but not least, a drive through Sea Cliff is not to be missed.
The larger estates in luxe Sea Cliff embrace their year-round spooky atmosphere to the nth degree during Halloween. Quests, mazes and decorations scare and stun trick-or-treaters and trail-behinders alike — scenes that will haunt you all year.