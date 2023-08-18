Sweet Grandma pan pizza at Tony's Pizza Napoletana

Sweet Grandma pan pizza at Tony's Pizza Napoletana in North Beach, San Francisco on Thursday, June 29, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

North Beach is capping off the summer this weekend with another festival, focusing on some of the best San Francisco offers: pizza, bagels and beer.

With nearly 30 participating Bay Area pizzerias, more than a dozen breweries and seven bagel makers, the San Francisco Pizza, Bagel and Beer Festival is expected to be a heady, carb-laden experience for some 2,000 attendees.

Detroit Rosa pizza with cup and char pepperoni and basil

Detroit Rosa pizza with cup and char pepperoni and basil at Tony's Pizza Napoletana in North Beach, San Francisco on Thursday, June 29, 2023. 
New York cheese pizza with broccoli rabe and ricotta cheese

New York cheese pizza with broccoli rabe and ricotta cheese at Tony's Pizza Napoletana in North Beach, San Francisco on Thursday, June 29, 2023. 

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com