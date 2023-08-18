North Beach is capping off the summer this weekend with another festival, focusing on some of the best San Francisco offers: pizza, bagels and beer.
With nearly 30 participating Bay Area pizzerias, more than a dozen breweries and seven bagel makers, the San Francisco Pizza, Bagel and Beer Festival is expected to be a heady, carb-laden experience for some 2,000 attendees.
"It's completely sold out," said Keely Batmale, the director of operations for the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club and event sponsor. "It sold out about three and a half weeks ago."
The event on Saturday is the first of its kind in The City and the brainchild of renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani of Capo's and Tony's Pizza Napoletana. It serves not only as an opportunity to bring people out to North Beach and foster community connection, proceeds of the festival will also go towards several local charities.
Planning for the festival has been in the works for around a year now, said Batmale, and started when Gemignani approached them. He noted that there are pizza festivals in other major cities like New York and Chicago, so why not in North Beach?
"We just hopped on the opportunity," she said. "Now we're wrapping up our summer with a pizza festival and welcoming everyone back to North Beach and we're just really excited."
There will be slices from the pizzerias and bagels from bakeries participating. Some are local stalwarts in the industry, while others are relatively new to the game and looking forward to flexing their creativity.
Gold Mirror, the family-owned business in West Portal, has been around for more than 50 years, but they didn't start making pizza until recently.
"We started the pizza during the pandemic," said Domenico Di Grande, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother, Roberto. "So we bought ourselves a mobile pizza oven, and that's the way it started."
Prior to that, Gold Mirror was traditional Tuscan and Sicilian fare, reflective of their heritage, but now, they are all in.
"We've been experimenting with doughs for probably the last four weeks," he said. Along with their pizza chef, Alessio Acquaviva, from Puglia, Italy, they came up with two pizzas they're looking forward to showcasing on Saturday.
One pizza will feature gold tomatoes to make the sauce in honor of their restaurant's name, Gold Mirror. The toppings for that one will be revealed Saturday. The second is a semi-dried cherry tomato pizza featuring anchovies, burrata, and watercress, with an "alici colatura."
"That's anchovy juice," he said. "That's going to be put in a bottle, and it's going to be squeezed on or sprayed on a pizza like a cologne or perfume."
Another newcomer to the scene, Laundromat, a pizza and bagel outfit in the Outer Richmond, is playing it a bit more safe.
Only nine months into their debut, they'll just be focusing on bagels on Saturday.
"As far as timing goes, that kind of works out to our advantage," said Kevin Rodgers, one of the owners and the head chef.
They're sticking with the classics, an egg everything bagel, a regular everything bagel, as well as sesame, plain and salt bagels.
While bagels don't typically go hand in hand with a beer, "I think something lighter would pair nice," he said. "Like kind of a lager or Pilsner."
The Detroit-style Square Pie Guys will also keep it simple by offering either a standard cheese or pepperoni pizza option and one of their specialty pizzas from their summer menu, like the summer tomato. Owner Marc Schechter said they got invited to participate just a couple of weeks ago and weren't "part of the original round of folks."
"We're really trying to be very focused on the things we do well and stick to trying to do them just a little bit better each day," he said.
But the Pizza, Bagel and Beer Festival seemed like too good an opportunity to pass up, and Schechter is looking forward to connecting the other vendors and the community.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting pizza lovers from San Francisco in the Bay and beyond," he said.