It’s been nearly eight years since stripper Carol Doda died, but her legacy lives on, especially in North Beach, where the famous Condor Club sign still brightly shines.
Doda was an icon of San Francisco for decades, paving the way for topless dancing and stripping in the modern era.
But those who knew Doda later in her life often reminisce not about her sexuality or her trailblazing role in first topless, then bottomless, dancing – but for something else entirely – her voice.
“It was just being in front of a crowd,” said Dick Winn, a singer himself who was on the scene for years and eventually joined forces with Doda. “She really liked the entertaining part, she wasn't just singing, she was telling jokes and stuff.”
Winn first saw Doda in her heyday as a topless dancer at the Condor Club on Broadway in North Beach. She made her topless debut there in 1964, and Winn guesses that’s right around when he first laid eyes on her.
“I actually saw her back in the middle 60s,” Winn told The Examiner on a recent weekday morning at one of Doda’s favorite neighborhood haunts, Gino and Carlo on Green Street. “I saw the show a couple of times, and I said, ‘Wow, what a babe.’”
“Little did I know, I would become one of her best friends,” he said.
The nearly 80-year-old sips on a cup of coffee at the cash-only establishment. Although he’s been out of the singing game for some time, he’s still recognized by one of the other patrons, who shakes his hand and calls him the “Sinatra of San Francisco.”
Winn appreciates the compliment but waves it off, returning to his favorite topic, his old friend, Carol Doda.
Prior to Doda, women dancing in clubs had to at least wear pasties. But Doda and her colleagues changed all of that, even getting arrested for indecency in a police raid in the 60s before the case went nowhere and topless dancing became the norm.
Doda danced at the Condor for nearly two decades, her name up in lights along with her silhouette, as a fixture in San Francisco nightlife and culture.
Later, the sex symbol became known in North Beach not for her 44-inch bust line —made possible with silicone injections — but for singing in some of North Beach’s live music venues, sometimes on her own, sometimes with Winn.
One such venue was Tupelo on Grant Street.
“She was great,” said Teague Kernan, the bar’s owner and another local fixture in the live music scene. “A spunky lady.”
Kernan opened Tupelo in 2011 but first crossed paths with Doda as a musician when they performed at the same venues and quickly hit it off.
“You can tell she thoroughly enjoyed performing,” he said, while pointing at the bar’s small black stage where Doda used to belt it out.
Doda’s personality was quite different onstage versus off, he said. Onstage, she was a force of enthusiasm for the crowd, decked out in a full face of makeup, her signature blonde hair, and a sparkly outfit.
But offstage, she was quiet, and kept to herself except for the people who knew her.
“She didn't like to talk about our past as a topless stripper dancer,” said Kernan. “She kind of put that part of her life behind her.”
“I think because she used to have to do 12 shows a night at the Condor and they would empty the whole place out and fill it back up,” he said.
Doda’s life in those days mirrored a lot of women working in the erotic entertainment industry in the 60s and 70s. There was fame, but also a lot of instances of being taken advantage of, Kernan said.
In fact, Doda left her job at the Condor Club over a pay dispute, according to past Examiner stories.
That dispute set her on a trajectory to put her past life behind her and move on.
She even refused to walk near the Condor when in the area, said Winn.
Doda went through other transformations after she left the stripping world. She opened a lingerie shop on Market Street and started singing with her own band, “Carol Doda and the Lucky Stiffs.”
Winn was a singer and had his own performance group, often someone on keyboard and drums, with maybe a saxophone or trombone, that would play live at San Francisco bars and restaurants.
After meeting Doda for the first time the two talked for an hour, and he wound up inviting her to sing at one of his shows.
Winn’s group had a tip jar on hand during the performances and usually would make an extra $75 or so a night. But during Doda’s sets, she’d pass the jar, often garnering an extra $30 or $40 in tips, Winn said.
Although the flyers for their performances often read: “Dick Winn presents Carol Doda,” she quickly outshined him.
But he didn’t mind.
His style was always more like a cabaret, or in his words “upscale karaoke.” He’d sing a number, then bring up someone from the audience to sing.
While the people who saw Doda perform, like Kernan and Winn, agreed she wasn’t a bad singer, she wasn’t exactly the best. But she loved doing it, and had a few favorite songs, like “These Boots are Made For Walkin’.” (not walking)
She’d get really excited during this number, saying, “‘Come on girls, you’re not walking,’” he said. “She would grab people up and she would start dancing.”
Even when heckled, she wouldn’t miss a beat. One time when she was struggling to find her key during a show, a heckler yelled up at her, “Hey, put a fork in it and you'll find that key!” said Winn. Doda instantly yelled back, “I'll put a fork in you!”
When she’d perform at Tupelo, Gino and Carlo, and other San Francisco establishments, inevitably locals who remembered her from her club days would often show up and try to talk to her or get a photo with her.
While shy, she was almost always game for a photo, on one condition: “You’ve got to send me a copy of it,” said Winn.
Doda died at 78 in 2015 due to health complications with her kidneys. She kept performing for as long as she could, even as her health started to decline and her hearing started to go.
“Within months of the beginning of her hearing loss she was basically deaf,” said Kernan. “This inability to communicate or be able to sing or anything like that, she went downhill super quick.”
But Kernan and others continued to support her during this time, in more ways than one.
“I booked her band here, even when she was losing her hearing and it was sometimes hard to listen to her because she kind of had difficulty singing in tune,” he said.
When she died, Kernan hosted a memorial service at the bar for her North Beach friends.
As for Winn, he misses his singing partner. Although he’s since moved away from The City and is retired, he’s been considering putting his act back together and coming back, even for one night.
“I don’t even know if I’m going to do shows anymore,” he said, but immediately followed with, “I should do something.”