San Francisco’s emergency rooms were an exception to troubling trends across the state for much of the last decade, according to UCSF researchers.
But The City has looked a lot more like California since the COVID-19 pandemic.
A paper published late last month in JAMA Network Open found that visits to California emergency departments increased 23.4% between 2011 and 2019, while the state’s total number of emergency departments decreased 3% during that same timeframe.
California averaged the ninth-longest emergency room wait times in the U.S. last year, according to research cited in the study. The authors theorized that declining hospital capacity is a key culprit, but resources actually grew in San Francisco amid the statewide decrease.
The local numbers researchers shared with The Examiner showed a 25% increase in emergency department visits from 2011 to ‘19, but San Francisco’s total emergency departments grew from nine to 12, up 33%.
Madeline Feldmeier, a health policy research assistant with the study, noted that the state and San Francisco’s increased visits were “very similar” once you control for population.
But The City’s growing resources were not.
San Francisco had 16% more hospital beds in 2019 (3,392) than in 2011 (2,909). Statewide hospital capacity, meanwhile, declined nearly 2% during that same time period.
“The (emergency department) measure may be harder to interpret at the county level because the sample size is just a lot smaller,” said Feldmeier. “So I know there was some facility shuffling going on in San Francisco over that period, and some hospital consolidations and closures, and a change of one (department) could affect that percentage quite a bit.”
San Francisco currently has 10 hospitals with emergency rooms, but the COVID-19 pandemic strained resources in The City and across the state. The UCSF study took this into account, examining changes in statewide capacity during a pre-pandemic period, a stretch amid the pandemic and all of 2011 to ‘21. They said only looking at the latter would’ve skewed the study’s results.
Although the paper didn’t include data from 2022, researchers sharing this data with The Examiner said worrying trends continued last year.
Ex // Top Stories
Twenty-three films open at largest silent film fest in the Americas
The National Weather Service is forecasting a potential for above average temperatures next week.
The convention hall has 22 confirmed events next year
The City, for instance, had nearly 650 fewer hospital beds in 2021 (2,744 total) than in 2019, and 165 fewer than in 2011. But emergency room visits decreased about 13% between 2019 and ‘22, following years of steady increases.
Feldmeier said stricter COVID-19 regulations or increased caution during the pandemic could’ve caused the decrease, yet it’s difficult to know for certain. The UCSF researchers are confident those visits will increase again, though, climbing past what San Francisco can provide.
“Our experiences clinically in the (emergency department) show that crowding is continuing to increase,” she said. “I think these numbers sort of back what we’re already seeing every day, which is that supply is not meeting demand.”
The researchers also examined ambulance diversions, or when emergency vehicles rerouted to different hospitals due to a lack of available beds at the nearest one. Diversions increase travel time, and can prevent ambulances from safely reaching the next emergency.
These have increased dramatically in San Francisco since 2011, and even within the last two years. There were 2,310 more ambulance diversions in The City last year (11,120 total) than in 2021 (8,810), and the former figure represented an increase of more than 150%.
More diversions, and the number of patients who leave without being seen, can be symptoms of emergency room crowding, according to the study’s authors.
Jan Jan Emerson-Shea, the vice president of external affairs at the California Hospital Association, said that processing patient releases can be, too: The longer it takes to get someone out of their hospital bed, the longer it takes to get someone in need into one.
Although Medi-Cal coverage has expanded across the state, she said many doctors don’t accept it “because of low reimbursement rates.” Emerson-Shea added that means more people rely on emergency rooms as their main source of care, even as hospitals close across the state due to financial challenges.
One such example is Madera County, where the only hospital and its emergency room had to close earlier this year. That, Emerson-Shea said, creates a vicious cycle in nearby Fresno: Their facilities are more crowded, thanks to more visitors from 30 miles away.
“These findings are a symptom of the market-oriented approach we have to health care and the majority of hospitals are private,” Feldmeier said. “So incentives for meeting the demand of patients and having the availability of services match patient demand, does not typically have to do with patient need, but with finances.”