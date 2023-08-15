The City’s effort to diversify its jury pool is working, according to new analysis.
A San Francisco Treasurer and Tax Collector study published on Tuesday revealed their pilot program, aiming to boost jury participation among low-income residents and people of color, did just that over its first year.
The program, called “Be The Jury,” launched in March 2022 and increased juror compensation in criminal trials from $15 to $100 per day for San Franciscans who qualify as low-to-moderate-income.
The project’s ultimate goal is to create juries more reflective of San Francisco’s population. By raising the pay, The City hoped jury duty would become accessible to residents who previously couldn’t afford to miss work and serve on juries for less money than San Francisco’s hourly minimum wage.
The Financial Justice Project, The City’s initiative that assesses and reforms how San Francisco’s fees and fines impact its low-income residents and communities of color, oversees the program. California Assembly Bill 1452, signed into law nearly two years ago by Gov. Gavin Newsom, authorized the pilot.
The City commissioned a UC Berkeley public policy master’s student to evaluate the program’s results over the first year, using data from application forms and exit surveys completed by most of the program’s nearly 500 participants.
A spokesperson from The Financial Justice Project, which oversees the program, told The Examiner they don’t have data on what percentage of total San Francisco jurors the program’s participants accounted for. But they did say jurors enrolled in the program participated in 9% of the more than 20,000 days of criminal trials in San Francisco over that time frame.
Ex // Top Stories
SF Mayor London Breed leaves vacation on Maui amid wildfires
The heralded manager returns to 3rd and King this weekend
As federal prosecutors warn of enforcement in New York, David Chiu still supports nonprofit-run overdose prevention sites in The City
On average, participants served on a jury for three to four days, receiving an average of $381.55. Eighty-four percent of participants said the increased compensation opened the door for them to serve as jurors. As a result, more San Francisco juries consisted of low-income people.
Program participants’ median household income was $38,000, well below the median household income for all San Franciscans ($121,826). In addition, officials said 60% of Be The Jury participants identified as people of color.
“No one should have to decide between making ends meet or fulfilling their civic duty,” said San Francisco Treasurer José Cisneros in a statement. “The Be The Jury program results make it clear that paying people to serve on juries is a necessary step towards upholding our constitutional right to a trial by peers.”
Based on those quantitative results, as well as interviews with participants, court staff and others working in the criminal justice system, evaluators concluded that the program removed financial barriers and changed participants' attitudes towards jury service.
Officials also said increasing advertisements and other outreach methods could increase participation in the pilot program, especially among people of color. They found participants face a wide range or barriers to serve on juries, including transportation, school work and discouragement from employers.
AB 1452 requires the program to end by Dec. 31, 2023. San Francisco Assemblymember Phil Ting, that bill’s author, has penned another piece of legislation that would allow Be The Jury to continue in San Francisco and expand to Alameda, Kern, Los Angeles and Monterey counties. The AB 881 programs would run until the end of 2025.
“When juries are more reflective of the communities they serve, they spend more time in deliberations and are less likely to presume guilt,” Ting said in a statement. “Multiple perspectives weighing in helps defendants get a fair trial.”