For parents of infants and toddlers, finding affordable, high-quality child care in San Francisco can be a nightmare.

Just 15% of babies ages 0 to 2 have access to child care in San Francisco, compared with about 94% of preschool-age children between 3 to 5 years old, according to estimates from the Children’s Council, a child care advocacy and referral agency.

Monique Guidry with Ky-Anna, age 5, at Guidry’s Early Care and Education Program

Monique Guidry with Lulubelle, age 5, playing in the sandbox at Guidry’s Early Care and Education Program

Monique Guidry (with Lulubelle, age 5): “It breaks my heart to have to say, ‘Sorry, I have a waiting list and to be honest, by the time your baby comes up they will be in preschool.”
Ingrid Mezquita, Executive Director, San Francisco Department of Early Childhood

Monique Woodford Breaux with her four children, Victoria Breaux, 4, DJ (Duane) Breaux, 7, Nala Breaux, 12, and Duncan Breaux, 6, by Meadows Livingstone School

