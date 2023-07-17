Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, like the one pictured above at the South of Market Health Center on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, caused no adverse effects in pregnant women who were vaccinated, according to a UCSF study published last week.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A UCSF study published last week in JAMA Network Open found that pregnant women who got the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during their pregnancy suffered no adverse effects.

High antibody levels were recorded in both mother and child, actually protecting them for at least six months after being born.

