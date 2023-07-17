A UCSF study published last week in JAMA Network Open found that pregnant women who got the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during their pregnancy suffered no adverse effects.
High antibody levels were recorded in both mother and child, actually protecting them for at least six months after being born.
Mothers who experienced some side effects from the vaccines were found to have even higher antibody levels, according to the study.
This latest study adds to the growing body of research showing that the coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant women. But perceptions still persist even more than three years later that they aren't.
Sixty percent of pregnant women and women planning to become pregnant told the Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor last May that they believed pregnant women shouldn't get vaccinated, or were unsure if they should.
Pregnant women who refuse to get vaccinated can suffer serious consequences if they contract the virus, more likely to wind up really sick, or, in some cases, die, according to Dr. Arianna Cassidy, the study's lead author.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of many San Franciscans' lives over the last year, UCSF researchers' efforts to combat the virus and misinformation have not.
In the absence of research specific to pregnant women when vaccines were first rolled out, Cassidy said "there were a lot of people who were hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy and even people who might be planning to get pregnant in the near future."
Some were worried about the effect it might have on their fertility, a concern that has since been debunked.
Cassidy and her colleagues noticed the information gap, finding themselves "totally at a loss for how to counsel our patients who were pregnant or who were planning to be pregnant or who were breastfeeding."
To get a better understanding, Cassidy and her team enrolled 76 pregnant women who either got a Moderna or a Pfizer vaccine and then followed them and their babies for a year after birth to track their progress, aiming to gather data for long-term outcomes largely missing from the field
The researchers tracked mothers' and children's antibody levels in their blood and breast milk, while also surveying symptoms before and after each shot. They found that the mother's vaccination effectively protected newborn babies against COVID-19 for at least the first six months.
"Which is really exciting because there aren't any vaccines for COVID-19 available to babies that small," Cassidy said.
The study also found that mothers who experienced side effects from the vaccine shots — like fever, chills and headaches — actually wound up having an even stronger antibody response than those who didn't.
Knowing this will be a relief also for patients who aren't pregnant, who have been unsure of what side effects, or lack of them, might mean about their immune system function, said Cassidy.
Cassidy said going forward, research will continue in this area, focused on how COVID-19 antibodies function in pregnant mothers and their babies, with some results expected soon.
Ultimately, last week's study served as an opportunity to include people who are underrepresented in medical and scientific research.
"One of the big takeaways for us, after doing this study, was just the broader sort of demonstration that pregnant people should be included in research, and are really willing to be," she said. "That will benefit other people in the future."