A single pack of Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers at Walmart costs $1.82.
The cost to wrap a depiction of that same Lunchable around 30 San Francisco Muni buses will set you back a few more bucks.
The Lunchables advertising campaign adorning Muni buses has drawn ire and chuckles from Muni riders (and even operators). But for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the campaign has drawn sweet, sweet cash.
According to the eight-week advertising contract, obtained through a public records request filed by The Examiner, Lunchables brand owner Kraft Heinz paid a gross of $318,000 to turn 30 Muni buses into a cracker cacophony.
The meat wagons tromping down San Francisco’s streets are an easy target of scorn for those who prefer their transit unmarred by capitalism, but the agency needs the money now as much as ever.
“Vehicle advertising is a key element of the agency raising revenues for service,” SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun wrote in an email to The Examiner. “The more revenues raised, the more that goes into service or offsets the agency’s need to use federal relief.”
But as the agency asks San Franciscans to hop aboard the smorgasbord, it begs the question — how much is Muni getting for all of this, and is it worth it?
First off, Muni doesn’t rake in all of the money that a company like Kraft Heinz pays for the advertisements.
Advertising on the agency’s property — which includes buses, trains, shelters, and more — is managed by Intersection Media.
Intersection negotiates deals, collects the revenue and pays a 65% share to Muni. Each year, Muni is guaranteed a certain amount — in 2022-2023, that minimum assures Muni gets paid at least $6.6 million, but it could make more if it’s a banner year for Intersection.
“It is rare that this occurs, but it can,” Chun said.
While about $7 million is only a drop in the bucket of the agency’s $1.4 billion budget, it’s scraping together every coin it can and maintains that advertising is a key chunk of revenue.
The agency has been largely kept afloat by federal COVID-19 aid that totaled about $1.3 billion through the pandemic, but it’s unclear for how long that pot of money will last. The SFMTA races to hire more drivers and is slowly expanding service that had been cut or limited during the pandemic.
SFMTA may need to head out to voters with a ballot measure for additional funding within the next few years, Director Jeffrey Tumlin has said. But given its loss earlier this year on Proposition A, another funding measure, there is no guarantee San Franciscans will open their wallets for Muni.
So in the meantime, Muni will take all the ad money it can get.
So, too, will Intersection, which saw its revenues tumble as the pandemic hit and transit ridership plummeted. In 2021, the agency renegotiated its contract with the SFMTA, which forgave Intersection's entire 2020 payment and almost all of its 2021 and 2022 payments.
Terms and conditions
At least those who detest the Lunchables turkey trolleys can rest assured that there are limits.
Advertising with Muni is not a free-for-all, and its contract with Intersection dictates the limits of advertising on its vehicles. For example, no more than 30 buses can be wrapped with advertisements at any one time. Also, the advertising agency is responsible for keeping bus wraps in tip-top shape.
And Lunchagrumps can also take solace in the fact that San Francisco is not alone in this ham-and-cheese onslaught.
Kraft Heinz is running similar advertisements as part of its “Lunchabuild This” campaign in cities that include New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.
The campaign is taking over everything from bikes to bulldozers, as Lunchables wants to inspire kids to play with their food.
“At Lunchables, we fuel creativity and inspire kids to explore the limits of their imaginations, like a San Francisco bus made out of our signature Cracker Stackers!” Samantha Mills, Associate Director of Brand Communications at Lunchables, wrote in an email to The Examiner. “The bus wraps seen around town are part of our new Lunchabuild This campaign designed to empower families to build their own Lunchables creations using the world around them as inspiration.”
As currently scheduled, the campaign is set to end in mid-October, although Lunchables hinted more would follow.
“We are thrilled local residents are getting in on the fun with us – and encourage them to keep an eye out for even more larger-than-life builds coming soon, including glass trucks with a Lunchabuild of a boat and posters throughout the city for even more inspiration.”
