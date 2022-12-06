SFE-Dogpatch

One of San Francisco's nearly 30,000 parking meters awaits payment.

 By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Across San Francisco, 29,313 diligent public servants are perpetually stationed. They are The City’s fleet of parking meters — used for curbside collection or at city-owned parking lots — and on the job generally from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Since San Francisco’s adoption of demand-responsive parking at the start of 2017, after a successful pilot from 2011 to 2014, these meters have collected $326 million. The demand-responsive pricing model allows The City to adjust hourly meter rates gradually and periodically — up or down — based on demand. The changes occur at an increment of 25 cents an hour. The SFPark program revealed that meter rates decreased over time on average,  search time for meters went down,  and miles traveled shrank as a result of less circling the city for spots, according to the SFMTA. 

