People of color, low-income people and those in rural communities are less likely to get timely care in the event of a heart attack, a new study from UCSF found this week.
Dr. Renee Hsia, a physician with the Department of Emergency Medicine at UCSF, has seen this firsthand throughout her career.
"I see a lot of patients who don't have good access to care and they come to the emergency department kind of as a last resort," said Hsia, one of the authors of the new study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Hsia's research found that people experiencing heart attacks from affluent communities had a 20% higher likelihood of receiving same-day care, including a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention. During this minimally invasive treatment, a stent is installed to expand the arteries and improve blood flow.
The study found significant disparities across patient access, treatment, and outcomes based on income, ethnicity, education income status and other factors, including if someone lived close to a healthy food source, said Hsia.
More than 600,000 patients diagnosed with a heart attack or acute myocardial infarction in California from Jan. 1, 2006 to Dec. 31, 2020 were included in the study, which placed patients into five groups of varying levels of advantage.
"It's essentially one measure that incorporates 17 measures of socioeconomic disadvantage at the neighborhood level," said Madeline Feldmeier, a health policy research assistant with the study.
This more complex measure was used to provide a clearer picture of all the factors that went into a person's status and access to care, she said.
"Rather than in other studies where people may be looking at race or ethnicity or income or segregation, this kind of sums that up in one place so that we can cumulatively look at the effect of socioeconomic disadvantage on these populations for this specific outcome," Feldmeier said.
Those in the most advantaged communities were 15% more likely to receive the stent treatment during hospitalization than those in the most disadvantaged communities.
In the long term, the most advantaged patients were less likely to die from cardiac issues in the following months and years than the most disadvantaged patients and less likely to relapse or return to the hospital.
"It's not just one or 1% or 2% or 4%, it's like 20%," she said. "These are big numbers, so I was surprised by the magnitude."
But the gaps in care and outcomes are likely even larger given disadvantaged people may not have insurance or access to transportation to seek treatment at all, she noted.
"Patients say a lot of times, 'How am I supposed to find a cardiologist?'" Hsia said. "That's not uncommon because of insurance issues."
How hospitals are currently set up can also exacerbate unequal access to care. Right now, hospitals compete with one another to remain profitable, and those in the most advantaged communities with easy access to care don't see these problems.
"What we see here is the consequence of our societal decisions to place health care in the market, and that it doesn't have to be that this way," said Hsia. "There are ways that we can adapt our system, but it will require fundamental reform."
Hsia and her fellow researchers plan to apply this sort of study to other serious health issues that require quick intervention, like stroke, further to illustrate the divide between care in these communities.
In the meantime, she hopes that the results of this study will provide further evidence that some sort of systemic change is needed to better balance access to healthcare.