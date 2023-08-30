UCSF Mission Bay facility heart attack study

UCSF, whose Mission Bay facility is pictured above, found in a study this week that heart attack victims' quality of care correlates with their wealth. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

People of color, low-income people and those in rural communities are less likely to get timely care in the event of a heart attack, a new study from UCSF found this week.

Dr. Renee Hsia, a physician with the Department of Emergency Medicine at UCSF, has seen this firsthand throughout her career.

